On November 1, Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus reported that they had talked to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about the migration problem and the conflict in Ukraine, posing as a high-ranking African official. "This morning, my adviser Talo submitted his resignation," Meloni told a press conference, following a meeting of the Council of Ministers. The situation with the call of the pranksters was not approached properly, the prime minister said. "There was a superficial approach," Meloni said.
Italian Prime Minister Says Her Adviser Resigned After Call of Russian Pranksters

14:12 GMT 03.11.2023
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni addresses the lower Chamber ahead of a confidence vote for her Cabinet, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni addresses the lower Chamber ahead of a confidence vote for her Cabinet, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2023
© AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino
Subscribe
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that her diplomatic adviser Francesco Maria Talo resigned after a call with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus.
On November 1, Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus reported that they had talked to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about the migration problem and the conflict in Ukraine, posing as a high-ranking African official.
"This morning, my adviser Talo submitted his resignation," Meloni told a press conference, following a meeting of the Council of Ministers.
The situation with the call of the pranksters was not approached properly, the prime minister said.
"There was a superficial approach," Meloni said.
