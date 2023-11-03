https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/italian-prime-minister-says-her-adviser-resigned-after-call-of-russian-pranksters-1114695643.html

Italian Prime Minister Says Her Adviser Resigned After Call of Russian Pranksters

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that her diplomatic adviser Francesco Maria Talo resigned after a call with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus.

On November 1, Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus reported that they had talked to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about the migration problem and the conflict in Ukraine, posing as a high-ranking African official. "This morning, my adviser Talo submitted his resignation," Meloni told a press conference, following a meeting of the Council of Ministers. The situation with the call of the pranksters was not approached properly, the prime minister said. "There was a superficial approach," Meloni said.

