LIVE UPDATES: IDF Killed Hamas Battalion Commander - Israeli Forces

Hamas Informs Hostages' Families of Israel's Alleged Refusal to Carry Out Swap - Reports

Hamas has contacted the families of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by phone to inform them that the Israeli government allegedly refused to exchange captives, an Israeli news agency reported on Friday, citing sources.

At the same time, the news agency did not specify the sources of information.

Hamas said it was holding over 200-250 hostages, with media reporting that 150 of them were believed to be Israelis.