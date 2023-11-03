International
On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas initiated an attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, breaching the border and firing numerous rockets. In response, Israel carried out air strikes, implemented a blockade on Gaza, and launched a ground incursion in the enclave, which is home to more than two million people.
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Killed Hamas Battalion Commander - Israeli Forces

Being updated
On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an ambush of Israel from Gaza, breaching the border, and unleashing brutal violence and a multitude of rockets. In response, Israel carried out air strikes, implemented a blockade of Gaza, and launched a ground incursion into the enclave, which is home to more than two million people.
On Thursday, the Health Ministry of Gaza reported that the death toll resulting from the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip has amounted to 9,061 people, including 3,760 children and 2,326 women, with 32,200 injured. Israel has lost over 1,500 people, with only about 800 bodies identified, according to reports.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been conducting its ground operation in the northern part of the Gaza Strip since October 27, encouraging the civilians to leave for the southern section. However, IDF spokeswoman Anna Ukolova announced that the incursion could be expanded to southern areas as well.
Over the past week, the IDF launched several attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, reportedly killing over 680 people. While many countries have called for a ceasefire, condemning indiscriminate shelling, Israel refuses to discuss anything other than a humanitarian pause "of a few hours," according to American media.
On November 1, Egypt opened the Rafah checkpoint to allow some 5,000-7,000 foreigners to leave the Gaza Strip as part of a deal announced Wednesday, an American news agency reported, citing US officials.
On Thursday, according to the updated data from the checkpoint, 621 people were allowed to cross the border into Egypt. Wael Abu Omar, the spokesman for the checkpoint on the Palestinian side, reported that over 400 people departed from the Gaza Strip through the border crossing.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
08:23 GMT 03.11.2023
Hamas Informs Hostages' Families of Israel's Alleged Refusal to Carry Out Swap - Reports
Hamas has contacted the families of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by phone to inform them that the Israeli government allegedly refused to exchange captives, an Israeli news agency reported on Friday, citing sources.
At the same time, the news agency did not specify the sources of information.
Hamas said it was holding over 200-250 hostages, with media reporting that 150 of them were believed to be Israelis.
08:14 GMT 03.11.2023
Blinken to Meet With Top Diplomats of Ally Arab States in Amman on November 4 - Reports
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a meeting of foreign ministers of the ally Arab countries in Jordan's Amman on November 4 to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli newspaper reported on Friday, citing US officials.
The meeting is aimed at drawing US regional partners around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to produce joint decisions regarding calls for a humanitarian pause, humanitarian aid and other related issues, the newspaper reported.
Blinken is paying state visits to Israel, Jordan, Japan, South Korea, India on November 2-10.
08:11 GMT 03.11.2023
US Flying Drones Over Gaza Strip in Search of Hostages - Reports
The United States has been flying surveillance drones over the Gaza Strip with a view to assisting in the release of hostages held by Palestinian group Hamas since October 7, an American newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Hamas is believed to be holding over 240 hostages, with 10 of them likely to be US citizens.
US military officials told the newspaper that MQ-9 Reaper drones, which were first detected through a flight-tracking website last week, have been flying over the conflict area in the Middle East after the events of October 7 to locate hostages and monitor for signs of life.
The officials also stressed that the measures are not designed to support the Israel Defence Forces' ground operation, the news agency reported.
08:07 GMT 03.11.2023
US's Blinken, EU's Borrell Discuss Ongoing Situation in Gaza Strip - State Department
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip, with Blinken stressing the importance of providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in the area, the US State Department has said.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell. Secretary Blinken and High Representative Borrell discussed the situation in Gaza amid Israeli military operations following Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack. The Secretary reiterated the importance of protecting civilian lives and providing sustained humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people," the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.
Blinken also reaffirmed the priority to ensure safe departure of foreign nationals from the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, the statement added.
08:04 GMT 03.11.2023
Israeli Airstrike Against Gaza Hospital Leaves 21 People Injured - Red Crescent Society
An Israeli airstrike in the area of the Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip has left 21 people injured, with many more suffering bruises, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRSC) reported on Friday.
On Thursday, Bashar Murad, the director of the Al-Quds Hospital, said that Israeli strikes in the hospital's vicinity had intensified, with shells landing closer to the medical facility, where thousands of people were taking refuge. The PRSC stated that one child and one man had been killed in the recent shelling.

"21 injuries and many bruises occurred when the internal glass of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza shattered and part of the false ceiling fell. Most of the affected were [icon of a family] women and children," the PRSC wrote on X.

The incident caused great "fear and panic" among civilians in the area, the Red Crescent added.
The organization said that the collapse of the ceiling was the result of Israeli air strikes on the area near the hospital and the PRSC 's headquarters in the Tal Al-Hawa district.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 9,000 in the Gaza Strip.
08:03 GMT 03.11.2023
IDF Says Killed Hamas Battalion Commander Who Played Key Role in Operations in Gaza Strip
The Israeli forces have killed the commander of Hamas' Sabra Tel al-Hawa Battalion, who played a key role in managing the combat against Israel in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.
"IDF fighter jets, acting on precise ISA and IDF intelligence, killed Mustafa Dalul, Commander of the Sabra Tel al-Hawa Battalion, who since the beginning of the war took a central part in managing the combat against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip. In recent years, Dalul held a number of positions in the Hamas battalion and brigade of Gaza City," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
