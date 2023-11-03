LIVE UPDATES: IDF Killed Hamas Battalion Commander - Israeli Forces

On Thursday, the Health Ministry of Gaza reported that the death toll resulting from the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip has amounted to 9,061 people, including 3,760 children and 2,326 women, with 32,200 injured. Israel has lost over 1,500 people, with only about 800 bodies identified, according to reports.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been conducting its ground operation in the northern part of the Gaza Strip since October 27, encouraging the civilians to leave for the southern section. However, IDF spokeswoman Anna Ukolova announced that the incursion could be expanded to southern areas as well.
Over the past week, the IDF launched several attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, reportedly killing over 680 people. While many countries have called for a ceasefire, condemning indiscriminate shelling, Israel refuses to discuss anything other than a humanitarian pause "of a few hours," according to American media.
On November 1, Egypt opened the Rafah checkpoint to allow some 5,000-7,000 foreigners to leave the Gaza Strip as part of a deal announced Wednesday, an American news agency reported, citing US officials.
On Thursday, according to the updated data from the checkpoint, 621 people were allowed to cross the border into Egypt. Wael Abu Omar, the spokesman for the checkpoint on the Palestinian side, reported that over 400 people departed from the Gaza Strip through the border crossing.
