https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/moldovan-parliament-president-says-countrys-ban-of-russias-media-websites-long-overdue-1114680009.html
Moldovan Parliament President Says Country's Ban of Russia's Media Websites Long Overdue
Moldovan Parliament President Says Country's Ban of Russia's Media Websites Long Overdue
Igor Grosu, said that websites run by Russian media outlets should have been banned in the country earlier, after the country banned 31 websites earlier this week.
2023-11-03T02:33+0000
2023-11-03T02:33+0000
2023-11-03T02:33+0000
world
vitaly denisov
moldova
russia
chisinau
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104783/49/1047834955_0:37:1024:613_1920x0_80_0_0_904bbd14d78a09565e0038e1c16442f8.jpg
On Monday, Moldova blocked access to 31 websites, including 21 run by Russian media, saying they were being used in an "information war" against the country. "I believe that there should not be such channels, they should be banned since they are involved in disinformation campaign all day long. This is what the Security and Intelligence Service has said, I think they will provide more arguments. It should have been done earlier," Grosu told Jurnal TV on Thursday. Earlier in the year, Chisinau accused the head of the Sputnik desk in Moldova, Vitaly Denisov, of being a national security threat. The authorities expelled Denisov from the country and barred him from entering Moldova for 10 years. Chisinau also cited national security concerns as the reason for blocking Sputnik Moldova's radio broadcasting and websites after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/human-rights-watchdog-expresses-concern-over-moldovas-ban-of-russias-media-websites-1114631908.html
moldova
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104783/49/1047834955_80:0:944:648_1920x0_80_0_0_dc50958f022a52ad4c4e6e45ce30a473.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
censorship of russia, russian media outlets blocked, censorship in moldova, moldova combats disinformation, igor grosu
censorship of russia, russian media outlets blocked, censorship in moldova, moldova combats disinformation, igor grosu
Moldovan Parliament President Says Country's Ban of Russia's Media Websites Long Overdue
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Websites of Russian broadcasters and news agencies recently blocked in Moldova should have been banned in the country even earlier, Moldovan parliament president Igor Grosu has said.
On Monday, Moldova blocked access to 31 websites, including 21 run by Russian media, saying they were being used in an "information war" against the country.
"I believe that there should not be such channels, they should be banned since they are involved in disinformation campaign all day long. This is what the Security and Intelligence Service has said, I think they will provide more arguments. It should have been done earlier," Grosu told Jurnal TV on Thursday.
Earlier in the year, Chisinau accused the head of the Sputnik desk in Moldova, Vitaly Denisov, of being a national security threat. The authorities expelled Denisov from the country and barred him from entering Moldova for 10 years.
Chisinau also cited national security concerns as the reason for blocking Sputnik Moldova's radio broadcasting and websites after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.