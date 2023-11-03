International
Igor Grosu, said that websites run by Russian media outlets should have been banned in the country earlier, after the country banned 31 websites earlier this week.
On Monday, Moldova blocked access to 31 websites, including 21 run by Russian media, saying they were being used in an "information war" against the country. "I believe that there should not be such channels, they should be banned since they are involved in disinformation campaign all day long. This is what the Security and Intelligence Service has said, I think they will provide more arguments. It should have been done earlier," Grosu told Jurnal TV on Thursday. Earlier in the year, Chisinau accused the head of the Sputnik desk in Moldova, Vitaly Denisov, of being a national security threat. The authorities expelled Denisov from the country and barred him from entering Moldova for 10 years. Chisinau also cited national security concerns as the reason for blocking Sputnik Moldova's radio broadcasting and websites after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
Moldovan Parliament President Says Country's Ban of Russia's Media Websites Long Overdue

02:33 GMT 03.11.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Jennifer Moo / Censorship
Censorship - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Jennifer Moo /
Subscribe
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Websites of Russian broadcasters and news agencies recently blocked in Moldova should have been banned in the country even earlier, Moldovan parliament president Igor Grosu has said.
On Monday, Moldova blocked access to 31 websites, including 21 run by Russian media, saying they were being used in an "information war" against the country.
"I believe that there should not be such channels, they should be banned since they are involved in disinformation campaign all day long. This is what the Security and Intelligence Service has said, I think they will provide more arguments. It should have been done earlier," Grosu told Jurnal TV on Thursday.
Russian Embassy in Moldova. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2023
Russia
Human Rights Watchdog Expresses Concern Over Moldova's Ban of Russia's Media Websites
1 November, 03:38 GMT
Earlier in the year, Chisinau accused the head of the Sputnik desk in Moldova, Vitaly Denisov, of being a national security threat. The authorities expelled Denisov from the country and barred him from entering Moldova for 10 years.
Chisinau also cited national security concerns as the reason for blocking Sputnik Moldova's radio broadcasting and websites after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
