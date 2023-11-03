International
Netizens Skewer US Navy's First Female Top Commander
The public took to social media to ruthlessly mock the Senate's approval of Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the US Navy, making her the first woman to hold this top position and to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.A number of netizens, though, insisted that the skill rather than the gender matters when it comes to Franchetti's new job.Another user quipped, "the reason our woke military feels comfortable promoting a woman as 'most qualified' is that regular Americans are the largest, most well armed in the world. Our military on the other hand no longer focuses on their main objective.What You Need to Know About Lisa Franchetti The 59-year-old admiral most recently served as acting chief of naval operations from August to November 2023 and the 42nd vice chief of naval operations from September 2022 to November 2023.Franchetti was previously appointed as Director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy of the Joint Staff – a post that she occupied from 2020 to 2022.She also served as the second deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting development in 2020, and commander of the United States Sixth Fleet from 2018 to 2020.
Netizens Skewer US Navy's First Female Top Commander

09:56 GMT 03.11.2023
Lisa Franchetti, who is the former head of the US 6th Fleet and US naval forces in South Korea, also served as an aircraft carrier strike commander.
The public took to social media to ruthlessly mock the Senate's approval of Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the US Navy, making her the first woman to hold this top position and to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Several Twitter users have made claims that with a woman now in charge of the US Navy, this branch of the military is "doomed". Additionally, some individuals have shared sarcastic posts regarding the gender of the new US Navy chief.

A number of netizens, though, insisted that the skill rather than the gender matters when it comes to Franchetti’s new job.
“Gender isn’t particularly newsworthy; wouldn’t it be better to talk about her credentials, her leadership qualities - how about that?’ one user noted.
Another user quipped, “the reason our woke military feels comfortable promoting a woman as ‘most qualified’ is that regular Americans are the largest, most well armed in the world. Our military on the other hand no longer focuses on their main objective.
What You Need to Know About Lisa Franchetti

The 59-year-old admiral most recently served as acting chief of naval operations from August to November 2023 and the 42nd vice chief of naval operations from September 2022 to November 2023.
Franchetti was previously appointed as Director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy of the Joint Staff – a post that she occupied from 2020 to 2022.
She also served as the second deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting development in 2020, and commander of the United States Sixth Fleet from 2018 to 2020.
