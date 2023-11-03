https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/netizens-skewer-us-navys-first-female-top-commander-1114682357.html

Netizens Skewer US Navy's First Female Top Commander

Netizens Skewer US Navy's First Female Top Commander

Lisa Franchetti, who is the former head of the US 6th Fleet and US naval forces in South Korea, also served as an aircraft carrier strike commander.

2023-11-03T09:56+0000

2023-11-03T09:56+0000

2023-11-03T09:57+0000

us

us navy

woman

admiral

development

fleet

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/03/1114682500_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aacad61347b45cc8fb412dc0ebfa7477.jpg

The public took to social media to ruthlessly mock the Senate's approval of Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the US Navy, making her the first woman to hold this top position and to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.A number of netizens, though, insisted that the skill rather than the gender matters when it comes to Franchetti’s new job.Another user quipped, “the reason our woke military feels comfortable promoting a woman as ‘most qualified’ is that regular Americans are the largest, most well armed in the world. Our military on the other hand no longer focuses on their main objective.What You Need to Know About Lisa Franchetti The 59-year-old admiral most recently served as acting chief of naval operations from August to November 2023 and the 42nd vice chief of naval operations from September 2022 to November 2023.Franchetti was previously appointed as Director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy of the Joint Staff – a post that she occupied from 2020 to 2022.She also served as the second deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting development in 2020, and commander of the United States Sixth Fleet from 2018 to 2020.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us admiral lisa franchetti, appointment of lisa franchetti as us navy chief, first woman to lead us navy, netizens' reaction to appointment of lisa franchetti as us navy chief