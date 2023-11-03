https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/police-investigate-attempted-break-in-at-south-carolina-nuclear-station-1114699561.html
Police Investigate Attempted Break-In at South Carolina Nuclear Station
Police Investigate Attempted Break-In at South Carolina Nuclear Station
Local police are investigating an apparent attempt on Thursday night to break into the Oconee Nuclear Station in South Carolina, according to a release.
2023-11-03T16:14+0000
2023-11-03T16:14+0000
2023-11-03T16:14+0000
americas
us
south carolina
arkansas
nuclear power plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081776184_0:240:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_420701c955e65b14a5d01d81d4776ba6.jpg
"A white male driving a silver 2002 Toyota Camry drove through the exit side of the gate on the Highway 183 side of the facility," the release by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office stated. "After the vehicle struck the pop-up barricades that security at the plant activated, the driver backed the vehicle up and proceeded down a dirt road, where Duke Energy security blocked the vehicle in." The driver attempted to hit the security officers before driving through a fence and out of the plant’s exit, where they attempted to hit a security truck. Returning to Highway 183, the driver went to Pickens County and pulled onto a property on Jones Mill Road, where shots were fired, the release added. The sheriff’s office said the source of the shots was unclear. It added that the Camry had an Arkansas tag of 380VDR and is appealing to the public for help.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20200908/federal-docs-detail-dozens-of-drone-sightings-at-several-us-nuclear-power-plants--1080402687.html
americas
south carolina
arkansas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081776184_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_eb4465ab6d26714efb25a7fe138eeb68.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united states (us), south carolina, nuclear power plant, nuclear station, break0in attempt
united states (us), south carolina, nuclear power plant, nuclear station, break0in attempt
Police Investigate Attempted Break-In at South Carolina Nuclear Station
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Local police are investigating an apparent attempt on Thursday night to break into the Oconee Nuclear Station in South Carolina, according to a release.
"A white male driving a silver 2002 Toyota Camry drove through the exit side of the gate on the Highway 183 side of the facility," the release by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office stated. "After the vehicle struck the pop-up barricades that security at the plant activated, the driver backed the vehicle up and proceeded down a dirt road, where Duke Energy security blocked the vehicle in."
The driver attempted to hit the security officers before driving through a fence and out of the plant’s exit, where they attempted to hit a security truck. Returning to Highway 183, the driver went to Pickens County and pulled onto a property on Jones Mill Road, where shots were fired, the release added.
8 September 2020, 21:32 GMT
The sheriff’s office said the source of the shots was unclear. It added that the Camry had an Arkansas tag of 380VDR and is appealing to the public for help.