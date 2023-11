https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/russia-calls-us-sanctions-demonstration-of-inflicting-strategic-defeat-on-russia-policy-1114686142.html

Russia Excoriates US Sanctions as Delivering Strategic Defeat to Moscow Policy

The new US sanctions against Russia are a continuation of Washington's policy of inflicting strategic defeat on Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

2023-11-03T08:47+0000

2023-11-03T08:47+0000

2023-11-03T08:54+0000

On Thursday, the United States imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 37 individuals and 192 entities for their alleged role in "harmful activities" of the Russian government.

