International
LIVE: Putin Meets With Members of Russia's Civic Chamber
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/russian-arms-exporter-says-sold-weapons-abroad-worth-over-211bln-in-2000-2023-1114691690.html
Russian Arms Exporter Says Sold Weapons Abroad Worth Over $211Bln in 2000-2023
Russian Arms Exporter Says Sold Weapons Abroad Worth Over $211Bln in 2000-2023
Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said on Friday that it had exported weapons worth more than $211 billion to 122 countries over the 23 years of the company's existence.
2023-11-03T11:39+0000
2023-11-03T11:39+0000
military
russian economy under sanctions
rosoboronexport
russian army
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/14/1112738232_0:178:3146:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_898e3384afb88aa236a4da5e80f0d70e.jpg
"Rosoboronexport has exported military products worth more than $211 billion under more than 12,000 contracts to 122 countries around the world from 2000-2023," the arms exporter said on Telegram. The company's employees received state awards for their great contribution to the development of military-technical cooperation between Russia and foreign states from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the statement added. Over the 23 years of Rosoboronexport's operation, 159 employees received state awards, 91 got presidential awards and more than 3,700 workers were decorated with ministerial awards, the company said. Rosoboronexport was created in 2000 through a merger of two state-controlled intermediaries for Russia's exports of defense-related and dual use products.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/russias-army-2023-expo-from-kalashnikov-rifles-to-icbms-and-everything-in-between-1112633980.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/14/1112738232_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8457b0a71c3fdcce8ed01d3c9924f4a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy, russian defense industry, russian military exports, rosoboronexport, russian weaponry
russian economy, russian defense industry, russian military exports, rosoboronexport, russian weaponry

Russian Arms Exporter Says Sold Weapons Abroad Worth Over $211Bln in 2000-2023

11:39 GMT 03.11.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankRussia's T-90MS tank at the Army-2023 Expo. File photo
Russia's T-90MS tank at the Army-2023 Expo. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said on Friday that it had exported weapons worth more than $211 billion to 122 countries over the 23 years of the company's existence.
"Rosoboronexport has exported military products worth more than $211 billion under more than 12,000 contracts to 122 countries around the world from 2000-2023," the arms exporter said on Telegram.
The company's employees received state awards for their great contribution to the development of military-technical cooperation between Russia and foreign states from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the statement added.
Стратегический ракетный комплекс Ярс на выставке в рамках Международного военно-технического форума Армия-2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2023
Multimedia
Russia's Army-2023 Expo: From Kalashnikov Rifles to ICBMs and Everything in Between
16 August, 13:04 GMT
Over the 23 years of Rosoboronexport's operation, 159 employees received state awards, 91 got presidential awards and more than 3,700 workers were decorated with ministerial awards, the company said.
Rosoboronexport was created in 2000 through a merger of two state-controlled intermediaries for Russia's exports of defense-related and dual use products.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала