Russian Arms Exporter Says Sold Weapons Abroad Worth Over $211Bln in 2000-2023

Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said on Friday that it had exported weapons worth more than $211 billion to 122 countries over the 23 years of the company's existence.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said on Friday that it had exported weapons worth more than $211 billion to 122 countries over the 23 years of the company's existence.
"Rosoboronexport has exported military products worth more than $211 billion under more than 12,000 contracts to 122 countries around the world from 2000-2023," the arms exporter said on Telegram.
The company's employees received state awards for their great contribution to the development of military-technical cooperation between Russia and foreign states from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the statement added.
Over the 23 years of Rosoboronexport's operation, 159 employees received state awards, 91 got presidential awards and more than 3,700 workers were decorated with ministerial awards, the company said.
Rosoboronexport was created in 2000 through a merger of two state-controlled intermediaries for Russia's exports of defense-related and dual use products.