LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With Kuwaiti Counterpart After Meeting
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With Kuwaiti Counterpart After Meeting
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With Kuwaiti Counterpart After Meeting
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah has arrived in Moscow for an official state visit.
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With Kuwaiti Counterpart After Meeting

10:29 GMT 03.11.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2023
© Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah has arrived in Moscow for an official state visit.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah speak to the media in Moscow on Friday, November 3.
The press conference follows a bilateral meeting between the top diplomats. The sides plan to discuss ways of advancing the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields.
During the bilateral relations meeting, the ministers will delve into the promising opportunities for collaboration in trade, economy, and investment as well as explore the possibility of establishing future contacts at different levels.
Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more.
