https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-joint-presser-with-kuwaiti-counterpart-after-meeting-1114687933.html
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With Kuwaiti Counterpart After Meeting
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With Kuwaiti Counterpart After Meeting
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah has arrived in Moscow for an official state visit.
2023-11-03T10:29+0000
2023-11-03T10:29+0000
2023-11-03T10:29+0000
world
russia
kuwait
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114310628_0:178:2782:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_979441ea35aacb3287623e7d8bcaa2fe.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah speak to the media in Moscow on Friday, November 3. The press conference follows a bilateral meeting between the top diplomats. The sides plan to discuss ways of advancing the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields.During the bilateral relations meeting, the ministers will delve into the promising opportunities for collaboration in trade, economy, and investment as well as explore the possibility of establishing future contacts at different levels.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
russia
kuwait
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114310628_37:0:2766:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9a49a04af30d3e0e600157b85d3ef284.jpg
Lavrov and Kuwaiti FM hold press conference following talks
Lavrov and Kuwaiti FM hold press conference following talks
2023-11-03T10:29+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sergei lavrov, sheikh salem al-sabah, russia, kuwait, moscow, bilateral meeting
sergei lavrov, sheikh salem al-sabah, russia, kuwait, moscow, bilateral meeting
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With Kuwaiti Counterpart After Meeting
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah has arrived in Moscow for an official state visit.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah speak to the media in Moscow on Friday, November 3.
The press conference follows a bilateral meeting between the top diplomats. The sides plan to discuss ways of advancing the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields.
During the bilateral relations meeting, the ministers will delve into the promising opportunities for collaboration in trade, economy, and investment as well as explore the possibility of establishing future contacts at different levels.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.