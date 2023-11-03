https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-joint-presser-with-kuwaiti-counterpart-after-meeting-1114687933.html

Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With Kuwaiti Counterpart After Meeting

Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With Kuwaiti Counterpart After Meeting

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah has arrived in Moscow for an official state visit.

2023-11-03T10:29+0000

2023-11-03T10:29+0000

2023-11-03T10:29+0000

world

russia

kuwait

moscow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114310628_0:178:2782:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_979441ea35aacb3287623e7d8bcaa2fe.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah speak to the media in Moscow on Friday, November 3. The press conference follows a bilateral meeting between the top diplomats. The sides plan to discuss ways of advancing the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields.During the bilateral relations meeting, the ministers will delve into the promising opportunities for collaboration in trade, economy, and investment as well as explore the possibility of establishing future contacts at different levels.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

russia

kuwait

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov and Kuwaiti FM hold press conference following talks Lavrov and Kuwaiti FM hold press conference following talks 2023-11-03T10:29+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergei lavrov, sheikh salem al-sabah, russia, kuwait, moscow, bilateral meeting