Salts, Organic Compounds Discovered on Jupiter’s Ocean Moon Ganymede

Ganymede is the largest moon in the solar system and is even bigger than the planet Mercury; it is about two-fifths the size of the Earth. It is one of the four Jovian moons discovered by Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei, using one of the first telescopes, in 1610 CE.

Due to its huge amount of liquid water , Ganymede is seen as one of the best candidates in the solar system for being a potential harbor for life. Others include several of Jupiter's other moons, including Europa and Callisto, and Saturn's moons Titan and Enceladus, and the planet Mars and dwarf planet Pluto.