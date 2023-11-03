https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/the-exodus-from-gaza-egypt-opens-border-for-dual-nationals-1114675180.html

The Exodus From Gaza: Egypt Opens Border for Dual Nationals

The Exodus From Gaza: Egypt Opens Border for Dual Nationals

More nations downgrade or break relations with Israel, and The Intercept confirms Gazan death tolls.

More nations downgrade or break relations with Israel, and The Intercept confirms Gazan death tolls.

Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits to discuss the exodus of dual nationals from Gaza after a deal is finally struck to allow them to exit through Egypt. He also discusses Israel's alleged use of white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon, how European governments and trade unions are responding to the conflict, how to view the new US nominee for deputy secretary of state, what might happen as the European Union expands, and yet another vote in the UN to condemn the US blockade of Cuba.Lifelong Alaska resident and member of the Homer-area Alaska Department of Fish and Game advisory panel David Bayes discusses the issue of trawling bycatch and its effect both on local sea life and small farmers. He discusses the contradiction between restrictive catch allowances and tolerance for astronomical bycatch waste, how climate change is used to cover for overfishing, how difficult it is to actually assess bycatch abuses, a new lawsuit over orcas killed by trawling, and the problem with having the Department of Commerce lead on conservation and regulation of ocean wildlife.Economist, radio show host & author Jack Rasmus discusses whether the inflation crisis has been tamed, why the UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights is coming after Amazon and Walmart, how seriously to take any of US President Joe Biden’s calls for a “pause” in fighting in Gaza, why the White House is leaking statements that the Israeli prime minister’s political days might be numbered, how Representative Tommy Tuberville’s fellow Republicans view his ongoing hold on military transfers and promotions, and the role of third party candidates in the 2024 election.The Misfits also discuss Tucker Carlson’s visit with Julian Assange in Belmarsh prison, and NYC Mayor Eric Adam’s chief fundraiser’s home being raided by the FBI.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

