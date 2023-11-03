https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/un-expert-body-raises-concerns-over-us-ongoing-practice-of-overseas-drone-ops-1114703319.html

UN Expert Body Raises Concerns Over US' Ongoing Practice of Overseas Drone Ops

UN Expert Body Raises Concerns Over US' Ongoing Practice of Overseas Drone Ops

The UN Human Rights Committee on Friday voiced its concerns over the United States' continuing practice of using armed drones in lethal counterterrorism operations overseas and the country's opaque criteria for such strikes.

2023-11-03T20:38+0000

2023-11-03T20:38+0000

2023-11-03T20:37+0000

world

us

the united nations (un)

al-qaeda

drone warfare

drone strikes

drone

drone usage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107955/50/1079555073_0:101:800:550_1920x0_80_0_0_444da28d340e63db0870dc426a95213d.jpg

"The Committee remains seriously concerned at the continuing practice of the State party of killings in extraterritorial counter-terrorism operations using armed drones," the expert body said in its periodic report.Committee Vice-Chair Jose Manuel Santos Pais told a briefing in Geneva that the strikes had killed 1,500 civilians since January 2021, and no perpetrators have been brought to justice yet. The US considers those extraterritorial counterterrorism operations to be part of its armed conflict with al-Qaeda* and forces associated with the terrorist group, thus in line "with its inherent right of national self-defence," the report said. "[The Сommittee] reiterates its concern about the State party's broad approach to the definition of 'armed conflict,' including an overbroad geographical and temporal scope," it added. The body also expressed its concerns that the US had made too few payments to affected civilians and their families in recent years.* organization banned in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20160701/usa-drone-daesh-fuel-1042322203.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

un human rights committee, us drone program, lethal counterterrorism operations,