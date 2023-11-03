https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/us-asks-israel-to-show-restraint-in-gaza-warns-of-waning-support---report-1114681308.html

US Asks Israel to Show Restraint in Gaza, Warns of Waning Support - Report

US Asks Israel to Show Restraint in Gaza, Warns of Waning Support - Report

The IDF said on Thursday that they are surrounding Gaza City and plan to deepen operations in the area as the Palestine-Israel armed conflict shows no sign of abating.

2023-11-03T06:08+0000

2023-11-03T06:08+0000

2023-11-03T06:08+0000

world

us

israel

gaza strip

palestine-israel conflict

military operation

idf

humanitarian catastrophe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/03/1114681151_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_522957fc7df1c21d7bde42f4a635a761.jpg

US President Joe Biden and his top advisers warned Israel in recent private conversations that growing global outcry over a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza will have “dire strategic consequences” for the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) operations against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave, according to CNN.The US broadcaster cited unnamed sources as saying that the clock is ticking for Israel to accomplish its goal of rooting out Hamas before global uproar over the humanitarian suffering and civilian casualties in Gaza reaches a tipping point.The insiders added that POTUS and his national security team were especially alarmed about deadly Israeli airstrikes that destroyed a refugee camp in northern Gaza, something that Biden “didn’t like this at all.”According to the insiders, Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the images of Palestinian women and children being pulled from rubble may narrow the IDF’s ability to go ahead with its current operation, and that Israel will be judged harshly by the international community if it doesn’t take steps to minimize civilian deaths in Gaza.The IDF kicked off Military Operation Iron Swords shortly after the October 7 surprise large-scale Hamas ambush on Israel from the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, 8,805 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October, including at least 3,648 children and 2,187 women. The Jewish state’s death toll in the wake of escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict stands at more than 1,400.In a separate development this week, the latest Gallup poll found that Biden’s rating among his fellow Democratic Party members had fallen 11 percentage points since last month to 75%, the lowest level throughout his presidency, while his overall approval slipped back to the record low of 37%.The 46th US president's rating has also declined among independents — to 35% from 39% — and remained the same among the Republicans at 5%.

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

armed conflict between palestine and israel, idf's operation in gaza, humanitarian catastrophe in gaza