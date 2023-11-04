International
Armed Man Holding 4-Year-Old Child Hostage at Hamburg Airport - Reports
An armed man has rammed through the security barrier at Hamburg airport and is holding his two children hostage, police report.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Hamburg's international airport was closed to all arriving and departing flights after a gunman rammed the security barrier and drove onto the airport ramp. The man was reportedly holding his two children hostage. Later, Hamburg police said that police officers were conducting an operation on the runway of the airport. "There is currently a major police operation taking place on the runway of Hamburg Airport. We have large forces deployed on the ground," the police said on X.The man is the father of the child he is holding hostage, German tabloid Bild reported. Police say they are now in contact with him, the report added.
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An armed man who broke into Hamburg Airport in a car is holding a 4-year-old child hostage, German media reported.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Hamburg's international airport was closed to all arriving and departing flights after a gunman rammed the security barrier and drove onto the airport ramp. The man was reportedly holding his two children hostage. Later, Hamburg police said that police officers were conducting an operation on the runway of the airport.
"There is currently a major police operation taking place on the runway of Hamburg Airport. We have large forces deployed on the ground," the police said on X.
The man is the father of the child he is holding hostage, German tabloid Bild reported. Police say they are now in contact with him, the report added.
