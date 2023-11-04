Biden Set to Veto GOP Israel Aid Bill, Wikipedia Bias, and Hunter Biden Angry
04:04 GMT 04.11.2023 (Updated: 11:17 GMT 04.11.2023)
Subscribe
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Zelensky visiting Israel, and the US seeking help from Arab states in Gaza.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review, director at the Rising Tide Foundation and senior fellow at the American University in Moscow Matthew Ehret about the greater Israel plan, America's support for war crimes in Gaza, and the creators of Hamas. Matthew talked about the way Hamas was created from British and American intelligence and how the Israelis within Israel are very upset with Nentayahu's collective punishment.
Rachel spoke with сo-аounder of Wikipedia and аounder of the Knowledge Standards Foundation Larry Sanger about the origins of Wikipedia, Americans' trust in the media, the need for critical thinking, and Larry has told people to stop posting on wikipedia. Larry discussed the need for people to educate themselves on critical thinking and the amount of manipulation from spy agencies.
In the second hour, Rachel spoke with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill about the excuses from the DOJ covering up Hunter Biden's crimes, Hunter Biden asks for pity, and the Democrats continue to deny payments made to Joe Biden. Steve described the way Hunter Biden has attempted to get sympathy for his drug abuse from the general public and the Democrats strategy to avoid discussions on the Biden crime family.
Rachel spoke with filmmaker FilmLadd about Atmore News in Alabama, pandemic bonus relief funds, and First Amendment audits. FilmLadd talked about the tricky line between reporting on criminal grand jury and the price to hire lawyers and fight First Amendment cases.
Rachel spoke with сo-аounder of Wikipedia and аounder of the Knowledge Standards Foundation Larry Sanger about the origins of Wikipedia, Americans' trust in the media, the need for critical thinking, and Larry has told people to stop posting on wikipedia. Larry discussed the need for people to educate themselves on critical thinking and the amount of manipulation from spy agencies.
In the second hour, Rachel spoke with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill about the excuses from the DOJ covering up Hunter Biden's crimes, Hunter Biden asks for pity, and the Democrats continue to deny payments made to Joe Biden. Steve described the way Hunter Biden has attempted to get sympathy for his drug abuse from the general public and the Democrats strategy to avoid discussions on the Biden crime family.
Rachel spoke with filmmaker FilmLadd about Atmore News in Alabama, pandemic bonus relief funds, and First Amendment audits. FilmLadd talked about the tricky line between reporting on criminal grand jury and the price to hire lawyers and fight First Amendment cases.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM