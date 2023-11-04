International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/death-toll-from-storm-ciaran-in-western-europe-rises-to-15-1114707655.html
Death Toll From Storm Ciaran in Western Europe Rises to 15
Death Toll From Storm Ciaran in Western Europe Rises to 15
Six people have died in severe flooding in Tuscany, central Italy, and three in Portugal, bringing the preliminary death toll in Western Europe from torrential rains and record winds brought by Storm Ciaran to 15, according to media reports.
2023-11-04T09:37+0000
2023-11-04T09:37+0000
world
france
tuscany
western europe
europe
storm
hurricane
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114707733_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_36234a60e5a603e42fb7fa13301bc467.jpg
Six people have died in severe flooding in Tuscany, central Italy, and three in Portugal, bringing the preliminary death toll from Storm Ciaran in Western Europe from torrential rains and record winds up to 15, according to media reports.About 40,000 people in Tuscany remained without light because of the heavy rains. Wind speeds reached 100 to 120 km/h in the Apennines and 80 to 100 km/h on the coast, Tuscany's Governor Eugenio Giani. He urged residents to "stay indoors and climb to the upper floors".Hurricane Ciaran became the most destructive hurricane of the last quarter of a century. Wind gusts reached 200 km/h in France's Brittany and Normandy. Wave heights exceeded 20 meters and authorities evacuated 1,300 people as the disaster raged.In the Hauts-de-France region, the high-speed trains were completely interrupted. In Paris and a number of communes in the west of the country, visits to parks were banned. The damage caused by Ciaran is currently estimated to have cost nearly 500 million euros.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/mexicos-death-toll-from-hurricane-otis-reaches-43---governor-1114585552.html
france
tuscany
western europe
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114707733_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_492081617ace9d4b598caa7dd7ec7023.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
severe flooding in tuscany, western europe, storm ciaran
severe flooding in tuscany, western europe, storm ciaran

Death Toll From Storm Ciaran in Western Europe Rises to 15

09:37 GMT 04.11.2023
© AP Photo / Gregorio BorgiaPeople make thier way on a flooded street in Campi di Bisenzio, in the central Italian Tuscany region, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
People make thier way on a flooded street in Campi di Bisenzio, in the central Italian Tuscany region, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2023
© AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
Subscribe
Most of the deaths were caused by falling trees blown over by strong gusts of wind. Deaths were reported in Spain, Belgium, Germany, France, and the southern Netherlands. British authorities reported widespread flooding and destruction across the country.
Six people have died in severe flooding in Tuscany, central Italy, and three in Portugal, bringing the preliminary death toll from Storm Ciaran in Western Europe from torrential rains and record winds up to 15, according to media reports.
About 40,000 people in Tuscany remained without light because of the heavy rains. Wind speeds reached 100 to 120 km/h in the Apennines and 80 to 100 km/h on the coast, Tuscany's Governor Eugenio Giani. He urged residents to "stay indoors and climb to the upper floors".
The aftermath of Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that struck Mexico's Acapulco on October 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2023
Americas
Mexico’s Death Toll From Hurricane Otis Reaches 43 - Governor
29 October, 23:46 GMT
Hurricane Ciaran became the most destructive hurricane of the last quarter of a century. Wind gusts reached 200 km/h in France's Brittany and Normandy. Wave heights exceeded 20 meters and authorities evacuated 1,300 people as the disaster raged.
In the Hauts-de-France region, the high-speed trains were completely interrupted. In Paris and a number of communes in the west of the country, visits to parks were banned. The damage caused by Ciaran is currently estimated to have cost nearly 500 million euros.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала