Earthquake in Nepal Kills At Least 128
Earthquake in Nepal Kills At Least 128
An earthquake hit the Nepalese district of Jajarkot, killing at least 128 and injuring dozens more. Rescue efforts have been slowed by landslides.
Nepal's National Seismological Centre initially measured the quake as a magnitude 6.4, but the US Geological Survey measured a 5.6 and the German Research Centre for Geosciences said it was a 5.7 magnitude quake. Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that a magnitude 6 earthquake.The epicenter was in Jajarkot, a district in the hills of about 190,000 residents who live in scattered villages. Local authorities say they have not been able to contact localities nearest to the epicenter. Roads to the town closest to the epicenter, Ramidanda, are blocked by landslides, slowing rescue attempts. Helicopters and ground troops have been deployed to aid in the rescue mission.The quake, which hit near midnight local time, was felt in India's capital New Delhi, hundreds of miles away. It came nearly one year after a quake on November 9, 2022, hit Nepal, killing six and injuring 12 more in the Doti district.
Earthquake in Nepal Kills At Least 128

03:37 GMT 04.11.2023 (Updated: 03:44 GMT 04.11.2023)
© AP Photo / Krishna AdikariA doctor looks after a patient injured in an earthquake, evacuated from his village and brought to a hospital in Nepalgunj, Nepal, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
A doctor looks after a patient injured in an earthquake, evacuated from his village and brought to a hospital in Nepalgunj, Nepal, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
© AP Photo / Krishna Adikari
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An earthquake in Nepal killed 128 people, US media reported citing government officials.
Nepal's National Seismological Centre initially measured the quake as a magnitude 6.4, but the US Geological Survey measured a 5.6 and the German Research Centre for Geosciences said it was a 5.7 magnitude quake. Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that a magnitude 6 earthquake.
The epicenter was in Jajarkot, a district in the hills of about 190,000 residents who live in scattered villages.
Local authorities say they have not been able to contact localities nearest to the epicenter. Roads to the town closest to the epicenter, Ramidanda, are blocked by landslides, slowing rescue attempts. Helicopters and ground troops have been deployed to aid in the rescue mission.
Nepalese villagers stand amidst the debris of their mudhouses after an earthquake in Doti district, Nepal, Wednesday, Nov.9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2022
Six Killed in Building Collapse After Earthquake Rocks Nepal, North India - Video
9 November 2022, 11:48 GMT
The quake, which hit near midnight local time, was felt in India's capital New Delhi, hundreds of miles away. It came nearly one year after a quake on November 9, 2022, hit Nepal, killing six and injuring 12 more in the Doti district.
