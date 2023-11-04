https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/earthquake-in-nepal-kills-at-least-128-1114706324.html

Earthquake in Nepal Kills At Least 128

Earthquake in Nepal Kills At Least 128

An earthquake hit the Nepalese district of Jajarkot, killing at least 128 and injuring dozens more. Rescue efforts have been slowed by landslides.

2023-11-04T03:37+0000

2023-11-04T03:37+0000

2023-11-04T03:44+0000

world

us geological survey (usgs)

european-mediterranean seismological center (emsc)

sputnik

new delhi

nepal

india

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114706167_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd22134ce2d1255b9aebb0e2170b8c6.jpg

Nepal's National Seismological Centre initially measured the quake as a magnitude 6.4, but the US Geological Survey measured a 5.6 and the German Research Centre for Geosciences said it was a 5.7 magnitude quake. Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that a magnitude 6 earthquake.The epicenter was in Jajarkot, a district in the hills of about 190,000 residents who live in scattered villages. Local authorities say they have not been able to contact localities nearest to the epicenter. Roads to the town closest to the epicenter, Ramidanda, are blocked by landslides, slowing rescue attempts. Helicopters and ground troops have been deployed to aid in the rescue mission.The quake, which hit near midnight local time, was felt in India's capital New Delhi, hundreds of miles away. It came nearly one year after a quake on November 9, 2022, hit Nepal, killing six and injuring 12 more in the Doti district.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221109/six-killed-in-building-collapse-after-earthquake-rocks-nepal-north-india---video-1103921683.html

new delhi

nepal

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nepal earthquake 2023, jajarkot earthquake, earthquake today