https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/earthquake-in-nepal-kills-at-least-128-1114706324.html
2023-11-04T03:37+0000
2023-11-04T03:37+0000
2023-11-04T03:44+0000
Nepal's National Seismological Centre initially measured the quake as a magnitude 6.4, but the US Geological Survey measured a 5.6 and the German Research Centre for Geosciences said it was a 5.7 magnitude quake. Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that a magnitude 6 earthquake.The epicenter was in Jajarkot, a district in the hills of about 190,000 residents who live in scattered villages. Local authorities say they have not been able to contact localities nearest to the epicenter. Roads to the town closest to the epicenter, Ramidanda, are blocked by landslides, slowing rescue attempts. Helicopters and ground troops have been deployed to aid in the rescue mission.The quake, which hit near midnight local time, was felt in India's capital New Delhi, hundreds of miles away. It came nearly one year after a quake on November 9, 2022, hit Nepal, killing six and injuring 12 more in the Doti district.
Earthquake in Nepal Kills At Least 128
03:37 GMT 04.11.2023 (Updated: 03:44 GMT 04.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An earthquake in Nepal killed 128 people, US media reported citing government officials.
Nepal's National Seismological Centre initially measured the quake as a magnitude 6.4, but the US Geological Survey measured a 5.6 and the German Research Centre for Geosciences said it was a 5.7 magnitude quake. Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that a magnitude 6 earthquake.
The epicenter was in Jajarkot, a district in the hills of about 190,000 residents who live in scattered villages.
Local authorities say they have not been able to contact localities nearest to the epicenter. Roads to the town closest to the epicenter, Ramidanda, are blocked by landslides, slowing rescue attempts. Helicopters and ground troops have been deployed to aid in the rescue mission.
9 November 2022, 11:48 GMT
The quake, which hit near midnight local time, was felt in India's capital New Delhi, hundreds of miles away. It came nearly one year after a quake on November 9, 2022, hit Nepal, killing six and injuring 12 more in the Doti district.