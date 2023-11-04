https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/guineas-fugitive-ex-president-recaptured-after-jailbreak---justice-ministry-1114730418.html
Guinea's Fugitive Ex-President Recaptured After Jailbreak - Justice Ministry
Moussa Dadis Camara was recaptured Saturday after a group of gunman stormed the prison to break him out, the justice ministry said. But Camara's lawyer claims it was a kidnapping.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Guinea's former president, Moussa Dadis Camara, was recaptured on Saturday after gunmen stormed the central prison in the capital of Conakry to break him out, the justice ministry said.
"The search undertaken immediately by the defense and security forces allowed to arrest Colonel Thiegboro Camara, Captain Moussa Dadis Camara and Blaise Goumou," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said a "commando" broke into the prison at around 5 a.m. local time (5:00 GMT) on Saturday. It spoke of an escape, whereas the former president's lawyer described it as a kidnap.
"President Moussa Dadis Camara was indeed kidnapped early in the morning by heavily armed people who forced him into a vehicle and drove to an unknown location," Pepe Lama wrote on social media.
Moussa Dadis Camara and his associates have been detained since 2022 in connection with a 2009 stadium massacre that left some 150 people dead and many others injured. He came to power in a 2008 coup. In 2010, he resigned and went into exile until 2021 when he returned to the country.