Guinea's Fugitive Ex-President Recaptured After Jailbreak - Justice Ministry

Guinea's Fugitive Ex-President Recaptured After Jailbreak - Justice Ministry

Moussa Dadis Camara was recaptured Saturday after a group of gunman stormed the prison to break him out, the justice ministry said. But Camara's lawyer claims it was a kidnapping.

"The search undertaken immediately by the defense and security forces allowed to arrest Colonel Thiegboro Camara, Captain Moussa Dadis Camara and Blaise Goumou," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said a "commando" broke into the prison at around 5 a.m. local time (5:00 GMT) on Saturday. It spoke of an escape, whereas the former president's lawyer described it as a kidnap. Moussa Dadis Camara and his associates have been detained since 2022 in connection with a 2009 stadium massacre that left some 150 people dead and many others injured. He came to power in a 2008 coup. In 2010, he resigned and went into exile until 2021 when he returned to the country.

