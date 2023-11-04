https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/hezbollah-leader-address-trump-civil-fraud-testimony-plastic-recycling-1114702340.html

Hezbollah Leader Address, Trump Civil Fraud Testimony, Plastic Recycling

Hezbollah Leader Address, Trump Civil Fraud Testimony, Plastic Recycling

Congressman Dean Phillips gets off to a rocky campaign start, and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is found guilty of fraud.

International human rights activist, organizer and political analyst Ajamu Baraka joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Hezbollah leaders’ first address on the current war between Palestinian militant organizations and Israel, the unprecedented death toll among journalists covering the conflict, what Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes to achieve in Tel Aviv again, and why the Biden administration can’t or won’t firm up plans to deepen economic engagement with Latin America.Scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology Guy McPherson discusses the fraud of “advanced plastic recycling,” how plastic recycling has been peddled to American consumers, and why the United States is alone in the world in financially supporting this unproven type of recycling.Political scientist and author Aaron Good discusses Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s growing support in polls as his position on Israel and Palestinian human rights evolves, how Congressman Dean Phillips’ first campaign event went, how the war between Israel and Hamas is affecting American electoral politics, and the role of American intelligence agencies in choosing and managing state leaders.Former Associate Deputy Attorney General and leading constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses whether former President Donald Trump can reasonably be expected to mount a competent defense in so many trials in so many locations at once, whether Trump is even trying to defend himself and if that will matter on appeal, and whether Trump will truly spend time in jail. He also discusses the use of “diesel therapy,” a way of deliberately delaying or inconveniencing defendants as they try to fight their cases in court. It appears this coercive trick is being used against defendants in the case of the plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a Lamborghini getaway, a disrupted proposal on the Eiffel Tower, and a woman willing her inheritance to emergency services.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

