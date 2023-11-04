https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/hunter-biden-accuses-conservatives-of-exploiting-his-drug-addiction-1114701270.html
Hunter Biden Accuses Conservatives of Exploiting His Drug Addiction
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics, including Hunter Biden's op-ed.
Hunter Biden Accuses Conservatives of Exploiting His Drug Addiction
The show kicks off with editor for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discussing the Hezbollah leader's speech on Gaza and Israel, Carrillo also shares his perspective on the Israeli ground invasion circling Gaza City.Then, Trends Journal publisher Gerald Celente shares his insights on the House approving $14.5 billion in military aid to Israel.The second hour begins with president of Constitutional Rights PAC Larry Ward weighing in on a Connecticut judge tossing out the results of a Democratic mayoral primary.The show closes with cartoonist Scott Stantis, who touches on the arrest of an Alabama newspaper's publisher and reporter. Stantis also discusses Hunter Biden's latest Op-ed.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:11.2023
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics, including Hunter Biden's op-ed.
The show kicks off with editor for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discussing the Hezbollah leader's speech on Gaza and Israel, Carrillo also shares his perspective on the Israeli ground invasion circling Gaza City.
Then, Trends Journal publisher Gerald Celente shares his insights on the House approving $14.5 billion in military aid to Israel.
The second hour begins with president of Constitutional Rights PAC Larry Ward weighing in on a Connecticut judge tossing out the results of a Democratic mayoral primary.
The show closes with cartoonist Scott Stantis, who touches on the arrest of an Alabama newspaper's publisher and reporter. Stantis also discusses Hunter Biden's latest Op-ed.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
