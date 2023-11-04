International
Russia Expo Launches in Moscow
Russia Expo Launches in Moscow
The International Exhibition-Forum "Russia" opened on November 4 at the site of VDNH. The event will last until April 12, 2024. It is organized to demonstrate the most important achievements of the country in various sectors of the economy, all 89 Russian regions will present their expositions.
About 70 infrastructure facilities of VDNKh with the total area of more than 250,000 square meters were used for the event. In addition, temporary pavilions were erected on the territory of VDNKh. The exhibition will feature exhibits from all of Russia's regions, federal executive authorities, corporations, foreign representatives, and public organizations. Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a message at the Russia Expo-Forum after 11 March 2024.Some of the highlights of the Expo are the robotics and nuclear reactor installation, virtual travel and other wonders.Take a look at Russia Expo in Sputnik's gallery:
Subscribe
The International Exhibition-Forum 'Russia' opened on 4 November at the site of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh). The event will last until 12 April 2024. It is organized to demonstrate the country's most important achievements in various sectors of the economy, with all 89 regions presenting their expositions.
About 70 infrastructure facilities of VDNKh with the total area of more than 250,000 square meters were used for the event. In addition, temporary pavilions were erected on the territory of VDNKh.
The exhibition will feature exhibits from all of Russia's regions, federal executive authorities, corporations, foreign representatives, and public organizations. Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a message at the Russia Expo-Forum after 11 March 2024.
Some of the highlights of the Expo are the robotics and nuclear reactor installation, virtual travel and other wonders.
Take a look at Russia Expo in Sputnik's gallery:
International Exhibition-Forum 'Russia' Pavilion 75

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Mikhail Voskresensky
International Exhibition-Forum 'Russia' Pavilion 75

International Exhibition-Forum 'Russia' Preparation for the opening of the exposition.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Grigory Sysoev
International Exhibition-Forum 'Russia' Preparation for the opening of the exposition.

Guests of the Russia International Exhibition and Forum took part in a flash mob. Professional dancers taught visitors professional moves at 10 areas of the VDNKh.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Kallinikov
Guests of the Russia International Exhibition and Forum took part in a flash mob. Professional dancers taught visitors professional moves at 10 areas of the VDNKh.

A visitor examines dresses at the opening of an exhibit.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Ilya Pitalev
A visitor examines dresses at the opening of an exhibit.

International Exhibition-Forum 'Russia' Pavilion 75

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Mikhail Voskresensky
International Exhibition-Forum 'Russia' Pavilion 75

Fair of agricultural products and wine in pavilion 48

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Ramil Sitdikov
Fair of agricultural products and wine in pavilion 48

The exhibition gathers the country's main achievements into one venue.

Above: Visitors at Russia Expo.

Above: Visitors at Russia Expo.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Grigory Sysoev
The exhibition gathers the country's main achievements into one venue.

Above: Visitors at Russia Expo.

Above: Visitors at Russia Expo.

An exhibitor looks at a booth at the opening of the exposition.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Ilya Pitalev
An exhibitor looks at a booth at the opening of the exposition.

Visitors to the exhibition are able to see 131 displays and walk along 13 routes. Guides are expected to lead more than 500 excursions every day.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Grigory Sysoev
Visitors to the exhibition are able to see 131 displays and walk along 13 routes. Guides are expected to lead more than 500 excursions every day.

Exhibition participants in national costumes at the 'Crimea' stand.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Ilya Pitalev
Exhibition participants in national costumes at the 'Crimea' stand.

