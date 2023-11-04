https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/international-russia-expo-launches-in-moscow-1114716869.html

Russia Expo Launches in Moscow

Russia Expo Launches in Moscow

The International Exhibition-Forum "Russia" opened on November 4 at the site of VDNH. The event will last until April 12, 2024. It is organized to demonstrate the most important achievements of the country in various sectors of the economy, all 89 Russian regions will present their expositions.

About 70 infrastructure facilities of VDNKh with the total area of more than 250,000 square meters were used for the event. In addition, temporary pavilions were erected on the territory of VDNKh. The exhibition will feature exhibits from all of Russia's regions, federal executive authorities, corporations, foreign representatives, and public organizations. Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a message at the Russia Expo-Forum after 11 March 2024.Some of the highlights of the Expo are the robotics and nuclear reactor installation, virtual travel and other wonders.Take a look at Russia Expo in Sputnik's gallery:

