Israeli Forces Envelop Gaza City; US House Passes Standalone Funding Bill

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamal Thomas and Malik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the intensification of the Israel-Gaza conflict as the House of Representatives recently approved a standalone funding bill for Israel.

In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with Fault Lines about the Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny's interview with the Economist, in which he revealed the failure of Kiev's highly touted offensive in the Donbass region.In the second hour, military analyst, Former UN Weapons Inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower Scott Ritter joined Fault Lines to discuss the Israel-Gaza conflict after Israel announced they surrounded Gaza city. In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to tax attorney Steve Hayes to explain the implications of the $14.3 billion funding bill for Israel, despite facing both an uphill battle in the Senate and a veto threat from the White House.Later in the last hour, Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill spoke with Fault Lines about the op-ed written by Hunter Biden, where he portrays himself as a victim.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

