Israeli Ground Operation in Gaza Strip

Last month, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel responded with retaliatory strikes.

At the end of October, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the death of around 1,400 people in Israel and more than 9,000 in the Gaza Strip.The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sub-delegation in Gaza, William Schomburg, said on Friday that the ICRC does not have the heavy equipment or bulldozers needed to help people trapped under rubble in Gaza. The level of destruction in the enclave is "astonishing", he added, as there are entire neighborhoods that bear no resemblance to the old Gaza.In the meantime, Israel continues to show its full force and has rejected a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip without return of hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.Take a look at the Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip in Sputnik's gallery:

