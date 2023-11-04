International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/israeli-ground-operation-in-gaza-strip-1114667153.html
Israeli Ground Operation in Gaza Strip
Israeli Ground Operation in Gaza Strip
Last month, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel responded with retaliatory strikes.
2023-11-04T09:02+0000
2023-11-04T09:02+0000
multimedia
photo
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
benjamin netanyahu
hamas
israel
gaza
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114667323_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_11efcf4fcd8ddb185af7e19a0a10d688.jpg
At the end of October, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the death of around 1,400 people in Israel and more than 9,000 in the Gaza Strip.The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sub-delegation in Gaza, William Schomburg, said on Friday that the ICRC does not have the heavy equipment or bulldozers needed to help people trapped under rubble in Gaza. The level of destruction in the enclave is "astonishing", he added, as there are entire neighborhoods that bear no resemblance to the old Gaza.In the meantime, Israel continues to show its full force and has rejected a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip without return of hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.Take a look at the Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip in Sputnik's gallery:
gaza strip
israel
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114667323_54:0:963:682_1920x0_80_0_0_4051ddb2f2f77c1383f3304699adfc3f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
palestinian group hamas, gaza strip, retaliatory strikes, israeli ground operation in gaza strip
palestinian group hamas, gaza strip, retaliatory strikes, israeli ground operation in gaza strip

Israeli Ground Operation in Gaza Strip

09:02 GMT 04.11.2023
Subscribe
Last month, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel responded with retaliatory strikes.
At the end of October, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the death of around 1,400 people in Israel and more than 9,000 in the Gaza Strip.
The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sub-delegation in Gaza, William Schomburg, said on Friday that the ICRC does not have the heavy equipment or bulldozers needed to help people trapped under rubble in Gaza. The level of destruction in the enclave is "astonishing", he added, as there are entire neighborhoods that bear no resemblance to the old Gaza.
In the meantime, Israel continues to show its full force and has rejected a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip without return of hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Take a look at the Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip in Sputnik's gallery:
© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

In this undated photo provided by the IDF, Israeli armored personnel carriers are seen during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

In this undated photo provided by the IDF, Israeli armored personnel carriers are seen during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
1/8
© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

In this undated photo provided by the IDF, Israeli armored personnel carriers are seen during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

This photo released by the Israeli military shows ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

This photo released by the Israeli military shows ground operations in the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
2/8
© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

This photo released by the Israeli military shows ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

In this undated image distributed by the Israeli military, armored personnel carriers move between destroyed buildings during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

In this undated image distributed by the Israeli military, armored personnel carriers move between destroyed buildings during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
3/8
© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

In this undated image distributed by the Israeli military, armored personnel carriers move between destroyed buildings during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

This photo released by the Israeli military shows a ground operation taking place inside the Gaza Strip.

This photo released by the Israeli military shows a ground operation taking place inside the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
4/8
© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

This photo released by the Israeli military shows a ground operation taking place inside the Gaza Strip.

© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli soldiers work on a tank during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli soldiers work on a tank during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
5/8
© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli soldiers work on a tank during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said it had hit the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip, adding that the death of civilians was a consequence of the "tragedy of war".

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said it had hit the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip, adding that the death of civilians was a consequence of the &quot;tragedy of war&quot;. - Sputnik International
6/8
© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said it had hit the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip, adding that the death of civilians was a consequence of the "tragedy of war".

© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

Israeli troops on ground operations in Gaza.

Israeli troops on ground operations in Gaza. - Sputnik International
7/8
© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

Israeli troops on ground operations in Gaza.

© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

This photo released by the Israeli military shows ground operations being conducted inside the Gaza Strip.

This photo released by the Israeli military shows ground operations being conducted inside the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
8/8
© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces

This photo released by the Israeli military shows ground operations being conducted inside the Gaza Strip.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала