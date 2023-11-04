International
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Speaks at 'Znanie' Federal Educational Marathon
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Speaks at 'Znanie' Federal Educational Marathon
Sputnik goes live as Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration and Press Secretary of the President, addresses the "Znanie" Federal Education Marathon at the "Russia" International Exhibition and Forum in Moscow on Saturday, November 4.
Sputnik comes live as Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration and Press Secretary of the President, addresses the 'Znanie' Federal Education Marathon at the 'Russia' International Exhibition and Forum in Moscow on Saturday, 4 November.During the marathon, some 15,000 young people will gather in six pavilions to interact with outstanding people who have achieved success in different fields, to be inspired by their example and to learn to set ambitious goals.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
dmitry peskov, federal education marathon at the "russia" international exhibition and forum
dmitry peskov, federal education marathon at the "russia" international exhibition and forum

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Speaks at 'Znanie' Federal Educational Marathon

13:01 GMT 04.11.2023 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 04.11.2023)
Dmitry Peskov, deputy head of the presidential administration and Kremlin spokesman, at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Dmitry Peskov, deputy head of the presidential administration and Kremlin spokesman, at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksei Filippov
On 4 November, the Day of National Unity, the federal educational marathon Znanie.Pervye (lit. Knowledge. First) of the Russian Society of Knowledge was opened. It was launched as part of the International Exhibition-Forum "Russia", organized by decree of President Vladimir Putin.
Sputnik comes live as Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration and Press Secretary of the President, addresses the 'Znanie' Federal Education Marathon at the 'Russia' International Exhibition and Forum in Moscow on Saturday, 4 November.
During the marathon, some 15,000 young people will gather in six pavilions to interact with outstanding people who have achieved success in different fields, to be inspired by their example and to learn to set ambitious goals.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
