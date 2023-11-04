https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/kremlin-spokesman-dmitry-peskov-speaks-at-znanie-federal-educational-marathon-1114714094.html
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Speaks at 'Znanie' Federal Educational Marathon
Sputnik goes live as Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration and Press Secretary of the President, addresses the "Znanie" Federal Education Marathon at the "Russia" International Exhibition and Forum in Moscow on Saturday, November 4.
During the marathon, some 15,000 young people will gather in six pavilions to interact with outstanding people who have achieved success in different fields, to be inspired by their example and to learn to set ambitious goals.
13:01 GMT 04.11.2023 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 04.11.2023)
On 4 November, the Day of National Unity, the federal educational marathon Znanie.Pervye (lit. Knowledge. First) of the Russian Society of Knowledge was opened. It was launched as part of the International Exhibition-Forum "Russia", organized by decree of President Vladimir Putin.
Sputnik comes live as Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration and Press Secretary of the President, addresses the 'Znanie' Federal Education Marathon at the 'Russia' International Exhibition and Forum in Moscow on Saturday, 4 November.
During the marathon, some 15,000 young people will gather in six pavilions to interact with outstanding people who have achieved success in different fields, to be inspired by their example and to learn to set ambitious goals.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!