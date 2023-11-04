https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/putin-lays-flowers-at-monument-to-minin-pozharsky-to-mark-russias-day-of-national-unity-1114712346.html
Putin Lays Flowers at Monument to Minin, Pozharsky to Mark Russia's Day of National Unity
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at the monument to Minin and Pozharsky on Red Square on National Unity Day, which is celebrated in Russia today.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at the monument to Minin and Pozharsky on Red Square on National Unity Day, which is celebrated in Russia today. The ceremony is also attended by representatives of religious denominations, as well as public and youth organizations. Usually, after the solemn part of the ceremony, the head of state finds time to communicate with those present at the laying. Last year, for example, volunteers working in the new Russian regions were among those present. The Day of National Unity has been celebrated in Russia since 2005. The holiday was established to commemorate the liberation of Moscow from Polish invaders in November 1612 by troops of the people's militia led by Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
On Saturday, Russia celebrates National Unity Day - a relatively new national holiday, but one with deep historical roots.
The ceremony is also attended by representatives of religious denominations, as well as public and youth organizations. Usually, after the solemn part of the ceremony, the head of state finds time to communicate with those present at the laying. Last year, for example, volunteers working in the new Russian regions were among those present.
The Day of National Unity has been celebrated in Russia since 2005. The holiday was established to commemorate the liberation of Moscow from Polish invaders in November 1612 by troops of the people's militia led by Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky.
