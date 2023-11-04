https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/russia-expo-high-tech-wonders--magnificient-traditions-1114714436.html

Russia Expo: High-Tech Wonders & Magnificient Traditions

Moscow’s Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKH) outdoor venue is playing host to the International RUSSIA EXPO - offering some 131 displays representing 89 Russian regions.

Moscow’s Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) outdoor venue is playing host to the International RUSSIA EXPO. The spectacular event that threw open its doors to visitors on November 4 offers an eye-catching array of some 131 displays representing 89 Russian regions.Set to run until April 12, 2024, the exposition has been conceived to showcase the best projects and achievements of Russian companies, organizations, and regions.At the main entrance of VDNKh, visitors are able to take in the astounding “Living Map of Russia.” The opening of the event, set to run 161 days, featured a flash mob at this point, with similar artistic expression seen in front of the Atom pavilion, the Wine Fair, all told across 10 venues at the same time. There was also a performance from a children's choir consisting of one thousand singers, with the compositions embracing all the cities of Russia.The map installation is based on an embroidered map of Russia conceived in the Republic of Chuvashia with a craftsmanship effort spanning the entire country. The “Living Map” installation consists of kinetic elements, and is shown on a multimedia screen.Further along on the vast exhibition grounds there is a futuristic-looking 166m tunnel highlighting Russia’s achievements in a plethora of fields, named the “Achievements of Russia” gallery.The opening program of RUSSIA EXPO will continue on November 5, with a music festival and spectacular laser performances.Days of Regions will be held from November 8 to January 14, highlighting the achievements, along with the economic and cultural potential of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.On Volunteer Day, marked on December 5, the international forum of civic engagement "We Are Together" will feature an awards ceremony for the winners, including the winner of this year’s special category “Mentor of the Year.” The "Volunteer of the Year" award is reportedly to be presented by President Vladimir Putin.From January 15 to February 9, 2024, RUSSIA EXPO will host Days of the Russian Economy, during which industry leaders will be underscoring the achievements of recent years.From February 12 to March 7, deputy prime ministers and heads of federal departments of the country will expound upon achievements in fulfilling government tasks. In line with the business program schedule of the event, the organizers are expecting a speech by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in March.The exhibition venue is also offering a broad outreach program incorporating lectures, workshops, roundtables, seminars, quizzes, presentations, master classes, and other events. One of the key events of the program is the education marathon, ‘Knowledge. Leaders’, held through November 4-6.As for the cultural program of EXPO, it will include everything ranging from concerts and festivals, to master classes and guided tours.For ‘foodies’, one event of interest is sure to be the festival entitled ‘Russia, the Territory of Flavor.’ The department store set up on the premises of the display will showcase diversity of Russian gastronomy. Products from over 700 manufacturers will promote Russian clothing brands, while farmers and winemakers will similarly offer eye-catching displays.The organizers of RUSSIA EXPO have also underscored there will be thematic weddings on the territory of the venue, some highlighting elements of national traditions of Russia’s regions, others touching upon such themes as modern technologies, space, and literature.

