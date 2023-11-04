https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/turkish-jets-strike-15-kurdish-militant-targets-inside-iraq--military-1114730578.html

Turkish Jets Strike 15 Kurdish Militant Targets Inside Iraq – Military

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced air raids against Kurdish militia PPK in northern Iraq on Saturday.

"An air operation was carried out against terrorist targets in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq at 7.30 p.m. [16:30 GMT] on November 4, 2023. A total of 15 targets ... were destroyed," the statement read. The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is designated as a terrorist organization in Turkiye for seeking to create an independent Kurdish state in parts of the Turkish territory.

