Turkish Jets Strike 15 Kurdish Militant Targets Inside Iraq – Military
Turkish Jets Strike 15 Kurdish Militant Targets Inside Iraq – Military
The Turkish Defense Ministry announced air raids against Kurdish militia PPK in northern Iraq on Saturday.
"An air operation was carried out against terrorist targets in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq at 7.30 p.m. [16:30 GMT] on November 4, 2023. A total of 15 targets ... were destroyed," the statement read. The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is designated as a terrorist organization in Turkiye for seeking to create an independent Kurdish state in parts of the Turkish territory.
Turkish Jets Strike 15 Kurdish Militant Targets Inside Iraq – Military
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish armed forces conducted an air raid against the Kurdish militia PKK in northern Iraq on Saturday, striking 15 targets and killing many militants, the Defense Ministry said.
"An air operation was carried out against terrorist targets in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq at 7.30 p.m. [16:30 GMT] on November 4, 2023. A total of 15 targets ... were destroyed," the statement read.
The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is designated as a terrorist organization in Turkiye for seeking to create an independent Kurdish state in parts of the Turkish territory.