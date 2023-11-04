https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/ukraine-is-yesterdays-news-in-us-but-war-hawks-will-keep-profiting---ex-lawmaker-1114705917.html

Ukraine Is 'Yesterday's News' in US, But War Hawks Will Keep Profiting - Ex-Lawmaker

Richard Black, a former state senator from Virginia, told Sputnik that "war hawks" will continue to profit from the Ukraine war, even as public attention shifts towards Gaza.

The US House this week passed a $14.3 billion aid bill for Israel but left out billions President Joe Biden requested for Ukraine amid stiff resistance from Republicans over funding Kiev. The bill goes to the Senate where it is unlikely to pass, with leaders from both parties expressing opposition and in the face of a White House veto threat. Black believes that House Speaker Mike Johnson wisely separated Israeli aid from Ukrainian War spending. "The Israeli aid bill passed the House yesterday. However, the Senate seems poised to vote it down. They intend to layer on additional billions in wasteful spending for Ukraine," he said. "Both parties support aid for Israel, but aid for Ukraine is highly contentious. Americans ask why our borders are undefended while politicians spend fortunes abroad."Since many Republicans and even some Democrats oppose Ukraine War spending, it is not clear how much money will eventually be approved," he added. Ukraine's budget has been running a deficit of about $5 billion a month since the beginning of Russia's special operation, with two-thirds of the money coming from foreign loans and grants, and three-quarters spent on military needs, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said earlier in the year.

