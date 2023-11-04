https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/ukraine-is-yesterdays-news-in-us-but-war-hawks-will-keep-profiting---ex-lawmaker-1114705917.html
Ukraine Is 'Yesterday's News' in US, But War Hawks Will Keep Profiting - Ex-Lawmaker
Richard Black, a former state senator from Virginia, told Sputnik that "war hawks" will continue to profit from the Ukraine war, even as public attention shifts towards Gaza.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111938569_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f74dc4b7443ae15785e241b9cd378496.jpg
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - While the Ukraine conflict is yesterday's news for the public in the United States, the profiting from war hawks will likely continue, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.
The US House this week passed a $14.3 billion aid bill for Israel but left out billions President Joe Biden requested for Ukraine amid stiff resistance from Republicans over funding Kiev. The bill goes to the Senate where it is unlikely to pass, with leaders from both parties expressing opposition and in the face of a White House veto threat.
"Public attention faded once Ukraine’s counteroffensive failed. Now, all eyes have shifted to Gaza; Ukraine is yesterday’s news," Black said. "Nonetheless, war hawks profit handsomely from the war and intend to keep on spending until every Ukrainian is dead. They care nothing for men’s suffering when there are still fortunes to be made."
Black believes that House Speaker Mike Johnson wisely separated Israeli aid from Ukrainian War spending.
"The Israeli aid bill passed the House yesterday. However, the Senate seems poised to vote it down. They intend to layer on additional billions in wasteful spending for Ukraine," he said. "Both parties support aid for Israel, but aid for Ukraine is highly contentious. Americans ask why our borders are undefended while politicians spend fortunes abroad."
Since many Republicans and even some Democrats oppose Ukraine War spending, it is not clear how much money will eventually be approved," he added.
"Severing the spending packages gives Congress the ability to demonstrate a modest degree of fiscal restraint at a time when the public is skeptical of Ukraine’s corruption and the merits of the war itself," he said.
Ukraine's budget has been running a deficit of about $5 billion a month since the beginning of Russia's special operation, with two-thirds of the money coming from foreign loans and grants, and three-quarters spent on military needs, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said earlier in the year.