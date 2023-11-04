https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/ukraine-ramps-up-drone-attacks-on-donetsk-civilians-1114719463.html

Ukraine Ramps Up Drone Attacks on Donetsk Civilians

Apparently in response to Russian advances on the Avdeyevka front, in the last few days, Ukrainian war criminals have unleashed attack drones specifically against civilians in the western districts of Donetsk.

Targeting the parking lot of "Galactica," the only Walmart-type store left in Donetsk, a taxi driver and passenger were injured. Targeting the entrance to a crowded supermarket near Victory Plaza, miraculously, no injuries, and targeting a civilian car parked in front of a small strip mall of shops, with the driver killed and passenger wounded. This is only in Petrovsky in the last few days. In the nearby Kirovsky district and the village of Staromikhailovka, civilians have also been attacked by drones.All in all from October 31 through November 3 in Staromikhailovka, the Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts, Ukrainian forces used attack drones nine times against civilians, with eight wounded, one killed. These attacks were carried out using modified civilian (Mavic) drones armed with between two and four GDP-30 grenades, which have the equivalent size, weight and power of a Russian F1 hand grenade, with a lethal radius of five meters.To put in a more personal perspective, here are a few comments from the Petrovsky district Telegram group:Artyom: "Near the Assorti shop, a drone dropped a grenade! There are wounded! Be careful! Be careful not to let the drone hover above you!"Anna replies: "We are so tired of this! 😡Cases are becoming more frequent every day... And they see where they throw them 😳Now you not only have to look around and under your feet, but also up 😔"And about the electric lineman wounded while repairing lines in Petrovsky - "Dear hearts, Today, while carrying out work to cover the roof of the distribution point that supplies electricity to the village of the Chelyuskintsev mine and the village of mine number 10, during the vile attack of a Ukrainian UAV, a shell was dropped on our employee, the driver of the Petrovsky Western Distribution Zone, Vyacheslav Evgenievich. He was transported to Kalinin Hospital with multiple wounds to his legs and back. He was already wounded once before on January 23, 2023, while pulling two guys out from under fire."So, while the attention of the world is currently (and rightfully) focused on the situation in Gaza, the war, and war crimes, continues in Donbass.

