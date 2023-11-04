https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/watch-russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-positions-and-armored-combat-vehicles-1114713514.html

Watch Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Positions and Armored Combat Vehicles

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Russian crew of the Yug battlegroup attacking Ukrainian positions and armored combat vehicles near the Belogorovka settlement.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Russian crew of the Yug battlegroup attacking Ukrainian positions and armored combat vehicles near the Belogorovka settlement.The video shows several strikes on Ukrainian military strongholds and places where personnel were stationed.

