- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Positions and Armored Combat Vehicles
Watch Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Positions and Armored Combat Vehicles
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Russian crew of the Yug battlegroup attacking Ukrainian positions and armored combat vehicles near the Belogorovka settlement.
2023-11-04T10:45+0000
2023-11-04T10:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
nato
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Russian crew of the Yug battlegroup attacking Ukrainian positions and armored combat vehicles near the Belogorovka settlement.The video shows several strikes on Ukrainian military strongholds and places where personnel were stationed.
10:45 GMT 04.11.2023
The Ukrainian counteroffensive started on 4 June. Kiev has deployed brigades that were trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated to be more than 90,000.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Russian crew of the Yug battlegroup attacking Ukrainian positions and armored combat vehicles near the Belogorovka settlement.
The video shows several strikes on Ukrainian military strongholds and places where personnel were stationed.
