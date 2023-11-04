https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/watch-russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-positions-and-armored-combat-vehicles-1114713514.html
Watch Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Positions and Armored Combat Vehicles
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Russian crew of the Yug battlegroup attacking Ukrainian positions and armored combat vehicles near the Belogorovka settlement.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive started on 4 June. Kiev has deployed brigades that were trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated to be more than 90,000.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Russian crew of the Yug battlegroup attacking Ukrainian positions and armored combat vehicles near the Belogorovka settlement.
The video shows several strikes on Ukrainian military strongholds and places where personnel were stationed.