https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/weekly-news-wrap-up-un-official-resigns-hezbollah-leader-speech-blinken-in-israel-1114705789.html

Weekly News Wrap Up; UN Official Resigns; Hezbollah Leader Speech; Blinken in Israel

Weekly News Wrap Up; UN Official Resigns; Hezbollah Leader Speech; Blinken in Israel

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave a widely anticipated speech on Friday in which he spoke of his organization’s actions but did not push for a wider war.

2023-11-04T04:05+0000

2023-11-04T04:05+0000

2023-11-04T11:24+0000

the critical hour

radio

sayyed hassan nasrallah

the united nations (un)

gaza

ukraine

hezbollah

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114705632_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cb788e955a0f683abc9a2fce08fc32c7.png

Weekly News Wrap Up; UN Official Resigns; Hezbollah Leader Speech; Blinken in Israel Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave a widely anticipated speech today in which he spoke of his organization’s actions but did not push for a wider war.

Dr. Richard Wolff, professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Dr. Richard Wolff argues that a truce is needed in the Israel conflict. Also, he says that capitalism cannot repress socialism. Dr. Wolff argues that socialism has never gone away and capitalism is in such decay that people will seek alternatives and options.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave a widely anticipated speech today in which he spoke of his organization's actions but did not push for a wider war. Laith Marouf says that the leader made it clear that the resistance is engaged on all fronts and that Iran is not directing the various groups. He also says that the US will not leave easily but the resistance will continue to fight.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. A new article by Jonathan Cook says that without Hamas, Gaza would still not be free. Dr. Flowers says The United States is founded on genocide against the Native Americans. She says that people focus on the tactic but on the West Bank where Hamas is not present, the residents live no better.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim' Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss this week's top new stories. A United Nations human rights official has resigned over the Israeli attack on Gaza. Our guests argue that the Israeli attack on civilians in Gaza is so “over the top'' that it will have dramatic ramifications both inside and outside of the US Empire.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss this week's important news. New York Mayor Eric Adams is looking into an FBI raid on his campaign fundraiser chair. Ajamu Baraka says that local officials in the US seem to face heightened scrutiny and the corruption claims seem to be insignificant. Eric is also seen as a rising star in the party so it could just be that the individual in question was up to no good.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza

ukraine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

hezbollah, hezbollah leader, hezbollah leader speech, hassan nasrallah, hassan nasrallah address, gaza strip, israel-gaza conflict, israel-hamas conflict, hamas, palestine-israel conflict