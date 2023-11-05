https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/tensions-soar-delays-at-polish-customs-are-choking-ukraines-economy---german-media-1114737529.html

Tensions Soar: Delays at Polish Customs are ‘Choking’ Ukraine's Economy - German Media

German companies with production facilities in Ukraine have expressed concern that Polish customs officials are obstructing the export of goods and harming the Ukrainian economy, a German news magazine reports.

According to the publication, German investors who have set up production facilities in Ukraine claim that Warsaw is deliberately "putting spanners in Ukraine's wheels" and hindering exports, in stark contrast to the economic support Ukraine has been receiving from the rest of the European Union.Several German companies told the publication that Polish customs officials are deliberately prolonging the inspection of export shipments, which the producers claim is covert sabotage. The Polish customs authorities, on the other hand, claim that rampant cigarette smuggling from Ukraine has forced them to expand the inspection procedure at the border. Representatives of German companies, however, believe that Warsaw is merely using the border situation as a means of exerting pressure on Kiev.Ingo Spengler, chief operations officer of German wiring company Leoni, told Der Spiegel that if the border issue between the two countries is not resolved soon, the company may be forced to pull out of Ukraine.Relations between Kiev and Warsaw have recently deteriorated significantly because of a dispute over the export of Ukrainian grain through the territory of neighboring Eastern European countries. On 15 September, the European Commission decided not to extend restrictions to the import of four Ukrainian agricultural products to several EU border states, but required Kiev to implement export control measures. Subsequently, the authorities of Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland unilaterally announced the extension of the ban. In response, Ukraine filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization.

