Trump Tops Biden in 5 Out of 6 Battleground States Ahead of 2024 Election – Poll
Former US President Donald Trump is leading current US President Joe Biden in five of six battleground states that will be crucial to the 2024 election, a new poll has revealed.
The poll was conducted by Siena College Research Institute in partnership with the New York Times among 3,662 registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from October 22 to November 3. Trump topped Biden in Nevada by 11 points, in Georgia by 7 points, in Arizona by 5 points, in Pennsylvania by 4 points and in Michigan by 3, while Biden was up in Wisconsin by 3 points. Biden won all six battleground states in the 2020 election. The odds were better for another Democrat candidate. Across the six states, 59% of voters said they disapproved of Biden's job performance, 71% said he was too old to run for president again, and 62% said he lacked mental sharpness. Only 38% said Trump was too old and 54% said Trump did have the mental sharpness to be president.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump is leading incumbent Joe Biden in five of six key battleground states that will likely determine the winner of the 2024 presidential race, a poll published Sunday revealed.
The poll was conducted by Siena College Research Institute in partnership with the New York Times among 3,662 registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from October 22 to November 3.
"The only good news for President Joe Biden in this New York Times/Siena College poll is that it was conducted a year before voters go to the polls," Don Levy, director of Siena College Research Institute, said.
Trump topped Biden in Nevada by 11 points, in Georgia by 7 points, in Arizona by 5 points, in Pennsylvania by 4 points and in Michigan by 3, while Biden was up in Wisconsin by 3 points. Biden won all six battleground states in the 2020 election. The odds were better for another Democrat candidate.
Across the six states, 59% of voters said they disapproved of Biden's job performance, 71% said he was too old to run for president again, and 62% said he lacked mental sharpness. Only 38% said Trump was too old and 54% said Trump did have the mental sharpness to be president.