https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/trump-tops-biden-in-5-out-of-6-battleground-states-ahead-of-2024-election--poll-1114749587.html

Trump Tops Biden in 5 Out of 6 Battleground States Ahead of 2024 Election – Poll

Trump Tops Biden in 5 Out of 6 Battleground States Ahead of 2024 Election – Poll

Former US President Donald Trump is leading current US President Joe Biden in five of six battleground states that will be crucial to the 2024 election, a new poll has revealed.

2023-11-05T20:28+0000

2023-11-05T20:28+0000

2023-11-05T20:28+0000

americas

joe biden

donald trump

arizona

georgia

michigan

wisconsin

nevada

pennsylvania

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114521700_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b273292164b513ff2faf6c6528b5efb1.jpg

The poll was conducted by Siena College Research Institute in partnership with the New York Times among 3,662 registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from October 22 to November 3. Trump topped Biden in Nevada by 11 points, in Georgia by 7 points, in Arizona by 5 points, in Pennsylvania by 4 points and in Michigan by 3, while Biden was up in Wisconsin by 3 points. Biden won all six battleground states in the 2020 election. The odds were better for another Democrat candidate. Across the six states, 59% of voters said they disapproved of Biden's job performance, 71% said he was too old to run for president again, and 62% said he lacked mental sharpness. Only 38% said Trump was too old and 54% said Trump did have the mental sharpness to be president.

americas

arizona

georgia

michigan

wisconsin

nevada

pennsylvania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

battleground state polls, biden trump polls, who will win the election