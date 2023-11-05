https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/watch-russian-reconnaissance-unit-destroy-ukrainian-warehouse-and-fortifications-1114742552.html

Watch Russian Reconnaissance Unit Destroy Ukrainian Warehouse and Fortifications

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian reconnaissance officers of the Yug Battlegroup destroying Ukrainian warehouses and fortifications on the eve of their professional holiday.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian reconnaissance officers from the Yug Battlegroup destroying Ukrainian warehouses and fortifications on the eve of their professional holiday.Also, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Yug Battlegroup in the Donetsk region had repulsed an enemy attack during the day, with Ukrainian forces losing up to 235 servicemen and eight pieces of equipment.

