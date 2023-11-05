International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Reconnaissance Unit Destroy Ukrainian Warehouse and Fortifications
Watch Russian Reconnaissance Unit Destroy Ukrainian Warehouse and Fortifications
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian reconnaissance officers of the Yug Battlegroup destroying Ukrainian warehouses and fortifications on the eve of their professional holiday.
2023-11-05T13:48+0000
2023-11-05T13:48+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/05/1114742345_88:0:1331:699_1920x0_80_0_0_0ce1b5c15345a1234d0711001b5ad0f3.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian reconnaissance officers from the Yug Battlegroup destroying Ukrainian warehouses and fortifications on the eve of their professional holiday.Also, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Yug Battlegroup in the Donetsk region had repulsed an enemy attack during the day, with Ukrainian forces losing up to 235 servicemen and eight pieces of equipment.
Russian reconnaissance officers from Battlegroup Yug destroy Ukrainian warehouse and fortification
Russian reconnaissance officers from Battlegroup Yug destroy Ukrainian warehouse and fortification
Watch Russian Reconnaissance Unit Destroy Ukrainian Warehouse and Fortifications

13:48 GMT 05.11.2023
© Sputnik
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian reconnaissance officers from the Yug Battlegroup destroying Ukrainian warehouses and fortifications on the eve of their professional holiday.
Also, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Yug Battlegroup in the Donetsk region had repulsed an enemy attack during the day, with Ukrainian forces losing up to 235 servicemen and eight pieces of equipment.
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала