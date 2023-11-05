https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/watch-russian-reconnaissance-unit-destroy-ukrainian-warehouse-and-fortifications-1114742552.html
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian reconnaissance officers of the Yug Battlegroup destroying Ukrainian warehouses and fortifications on the eve of their professional holiday.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian reconnaissance officers from the Yug Battlegroup destroying Ukrainian warehouses and fortifications on the eve of their professional holiday.Also, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Yug Battlegroup in the Donetsk region had repulsed an enemy attack during the day, with Ukrainian forces losing up to 235 servicemen and eight pieces of equipment.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian reconnaissance officers from the Yug Battlegroup destroying Ukrainian warehouses and fortifications on the eve of their professional holiday.
Also, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Yug Battlegroup in the Donetsk region had repulsed an enemy attack during the day, with Ukrainian forces losing up to 235 servicemen and eight pieces of equipment.