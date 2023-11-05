International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/watch-ukrainian-infantry-be-demolished-by-russian-armed-forces-1114738654.html
Watch Ukrainian Infantry Be Demolished by Russian Armed Forces
Watch Ukrainian Infantry Be Demolished by Russian Armed Forces
The Russian Armed Forces are successfully using drones in the special military operation in Ukraine for precise artillery targeting.
2023-11-05T11:16+0000
2023-11-05T11:16+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/05/1114737718_98:0:1325:690_1920x0_80_0_0_452b85988246a2244b56c0299510196c.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Russian forces from Battlegroup Yug wiping out Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Spornoye. The released video shows the Russian military striking Ukrainian forces.In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine's counteroffensive had failed completely, but that Kiev was preparing new offensive operations in certain areas of the hostilities, of which Russia was aware and to which it was responding accordingly.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian crews from Battlegroup Yug wipe out Ukrainian forces and near Spornoye
Russian crews from Battlegroup Yug wipe out Ukrainian forces and near Spornoye
2023-11-05T11:16+0000
true
PT0M25S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/05/1114737718_251:0:1171:690_1920x0_80_0_0_fa8f406134c39af98b7a0607076bf1db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian armed forces, ukrainian infantry, ukrainian armed forces
russian armed forces, ukrainian infantry, ukrainian armed forces

Watch Ukrainian Infantry Be Demolished by Russian Armed Forces

11:16 GMT 05.11.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The Russian Armed Forces are successfully using drones in the special military operation in Ukraine for precise artillery targeting.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Russian forces from Battlegroup Yug wiping out Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Spornoye. The released video shows the Russian military striking Ukrainian forces.
In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine's counteroffensive had failed completely, but that Kiev was preparing new offensive operations in certain areas of the hostilities, of which Russia was aware and to which it was responding accordingly.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала