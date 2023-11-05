https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/watch-ukrainian-infantry-be-demolished-by-russian-armed-forces-1114738654.html
Watch Ukrainian Infantry Be Demolished by Russian Armed Forces
The Russian Armed Forces are successfully using drones in the special military operation in Ukraine for precise artillery targeting.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Russian forces from Battlegroup Yug wiping out Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Spornoye. The released video shows the Russian military striking Ukrainian forces.In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine's counteroffensive had failed completely, but that Kiev was preparing new offensive operations in certain areas of the hostilities, of which Russia was aware and to which it was responding accordingly.
ukraine
russia
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Russian forces from Battlegroup Yug wiping out Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Spornoye. The released video shows the Russian military striking Ukrainian forces.
In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine's counteroffensive had failed completely, but that Kiev was preparing new offensive operations in certain areas of the hostilities, of which Russia was aware and to which it was responding accordingly.