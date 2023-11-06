International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/1114758528.html
Russian Artillerymen in Action Using Powerful Giatsint-B Field Guns
Russian Artillerymen in Action Using Powerful Giatsint-B Field Guns
During World War II, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin characterized artillery as the "god of war," owing its huge importance in the success or failure of a military... 06.11.2023, Sputnik International
2023-11-06T12:10+0000
2023-11-06T12:11+0000
military & intelligence
multimedia
russia
ukraine
artillery
field gun
operation
fire
ammunition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114758701_0:0:3021:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_45d6c1dc25557848ded6e57ba450d660.jpg
The Russia-NATO proxy war in Ukraine is the largest land conflict in Europe since the Second World War, with the United States and its European allies pouring tens of billions of dollars worth of military equipment, ammunition and supplies into the conflict, and Russia forced to dramatically ramp up its military production to deal with the threat and prevent the hostile bloc from encroaching even closer toward its Western frontiers.The scale of the crisis has forced both sides to experiment with new armaments, tactics and forms of warfare, taking advantage of technological advances in areas like drones, electronic warfare, new forms of intelligence collection, ultra-high speed missiles, and more.But while the high-intensity conflict has demonstrated the importance of some new technologies, tactics and weaponry and the waning significance of others, one place where things have remained unchanged is artillery support. Just as it did decades earlier during World War II, timely, precise and effective artillery support has proven crucial in both offensive and defensive operations in the present crisis, as have countries' ability to produce artillery pieces, howitzers, field guns, and the ammo to accompany them.Helping to make up the backbone of Russia's artillery support forces is the 2A36 Giatsint-B, a powerful 152-mm towed field gun with a range of up to 40 km. First introduced into service with the Soviet military in the mid-1970s, this all-weather, heavy and reliable artillery piece has provided Russian forces with the firepower they need to suppress artillery fire and destroy the enemy.Check out Sputnik's gallery to follow along with Russian troops stationed in the Krasnolimansk direction in the Donbass as they use these heavy guns:
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114758701_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7e6b7a1db3fe4947afe668930966e5f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
artillery, fire, support, front, support, russia, ukraine, nato, proxy war, god of war, howitzer, field gun, ammunition, 2a36, giatsint-b, photos
artillery, fire, support, front, support, russia, ukraine, nato, proxy war, god of war, howitzer, field gun, ammunition, 2a36, giatsint-b, photos

Russian Artillerymen in Action Using Powerful Giatsint-B Field Guns

12:10 GMT 06.11.2023 (Updated: 12:11 GMT 06.11.2023)
Subscribe
During World War II, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin characterized artillery as the "god of war," owing its huge importance in the success or failure of a military operation. A lot has changed since then, but the maxim continues to hold true to this day.
The Russia-NATO proxy war in Ukraine is the largest land conflict in Europe since the Second World War, with the United States and its European allies pouring tens of billions of dollars worth of military equipment, ammunition and supplies into the conflict, and Russia forced to dramatically ramp up its military production to deal with the threat and prevent the hostile bloc from encroaching even closer toward its Western frontiers.
The scale of the crisis has forced both sides to experiment with new armaments, tactics and forms of warfare, taking advantage of technological advances in areas like drones, electronic warfare, new forms of intelligence collection, ultra-high speed missiles, and more.
But while the high-intensity conflict has demonstrated the importance of some new technologies, tactics and weaponry and the waning significance of others, one place where things have remained unchanged is artillery support. Just as it did decades earlier during World War II, timely, precise and effective artillery support has proven crucial in both offensive and defensive operations in the present crisis, as have countries' ability to produce artillery pieces, howitzers, field guns, and the ammo to accompany them.
Helping to make up the backbone of Russia's artillery support forces is the 2A36 Giatsint-B, a powerful 152-mm towed field gun with a range of up to 40 km. First introduced into service with the Soviet military in the mid-1970s, this all-weather, heavy and reliable artillery piece has provided Russian forces with the firepower they need to suppress artillery fire and destroy the enemy.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to follow along with Russian troops stationed in the Krasnolimansk direction in the Donbass as they use these heavy guns:
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Russian trooper carries a massive empty shell casing from the Giatsint-B artillery piece after fire.

Russian trooper carries a massive empty shell casing from the Giatsint-B artillery piece after fire. - Sputnik International
1/10
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian trooper carries a massive empty shell casing from the Giatsint-B artillery piece after fire.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

2A36 field gun targets Ukrainian positions in the Krasnolimansk direction.

2A36 field gun targets Ukrainian positions in the Krasnolimansk direction. - Sputnik International
2/10
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

2A36 field gun targets Ukrainian positions in the Krasnolimansk direction.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Artillerymen operating a Giantsint-B receive fire coordinates to target Ukrainian positions. The speedy relay of targeting data to artillery and rapid preparation to fire can be the difference between success and failure of an operation, particularly when engaging highly mobile enemy artillery installations such as the HIMARS.

Artillerymen operating a Giantsint-B receive fire coordinates to target Ukrainian positions. The speedy relay of targeting data to artillery and rapid preparation to fire can be the difference between success and failure of an operation, particularly when engaging highly mobile enemy artillery installations such as the HIMARS. - Sputnik International
3/10
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Artillerymen operating a Giantsint-B receive fire coordinates to target Ukrainian positions. The speedy relay of targeting data to artillery and rapid preparation to fire can be the difference between success and failure of an operation, particularly when engaging highly mobile enemy artillery installations such as the HIMARS.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Soldier fires the 2A36's massive 152-mm gun.

Soldier fires the 2A36&#x27;s massive 152-mm gun. - Sputnik International
4/10
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Soldier fires the 2A36's massive 152-mm gun.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Trooper carries a Giantsint-B shell through a trench. Shells can weigh 45 kg or more, depending on variant.

Trooper carries a Giantsint-B shell through a trench. Shells can weigh 45 kg or more, depending on variant. - Sputnik International
5/10
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Trooper carries a Giantsint-B shell through a trench. Shells can weigh 45 kg or more, depending on variant.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Artilleryman loads a 152-mm shell into the Giantsint-B.

Artilleryman loads a 152-mm shell into the Giantsint-B. - Sputnik International
6/10
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Artilleryman loads a 152-mm shell into the Giantsint-B.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Trooper fires the 2A36 from a safe distance in a wooded area.

Trooper fires the 2A36 from a safe distance in a wooded area. - Sputnik International
7/10
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Trooper fires the 2A36 from a safe distance in a wooded area.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Artillerymen pose for an impromptu photo alongside a Giantsint-B field gun.

Artillerymen pose for an impromptu photo alongside a Giantsint-B field gun. - Sputnik International
8/10
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Artillerymen pose for an impromptu photo alongside a Giantsint-B field gun.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Soldier rushes to carry an empty shell casing of a 2A36 field gun as it is reloaded.

Soldier rushes to carry an empty shell casing of a 2A36 field gun as it is reloaded. - Sputnik International
9/10
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Soldier rushes to carry an empty shell casing of a 2A36 field gun as it is reloaded.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Trooper armed with radio poses against the background of a 2A36 Giantsint-B.

Trooper armed with radio poses against the background of a 2A36 Giantsint-B. - Sputnik International
10/10
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Trooper armed with radio poses against the background of a 2A36 Giantsint-B.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала