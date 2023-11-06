Aftermath of Israel's Strike on Gaza Apartment Building

An Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 15 people and injured many others. Earlier, an Israeli airstrike in the area of the Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip left 21 people injured, with many more suffering bruises.On 27 October, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the death of around 1,400 people in Israel and more than 9,000 in the Gaza Strip.Take a look at the aftermath of the Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza in Sputnik's gallery:
