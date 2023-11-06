International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/aftermath-of-israels-strike-on-gaza-apartment-building-1114756031.html
Aftermath of Israel's Strike on Gaza Apartment Building
Aftermath of Israel's Strike on Gaza Apartment Building
An Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 15 people and injured many others.
2023-11-06T11:42+0000
2023-11-06T11:42+0000
multimedia
photo
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
gaza
hamas
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114754599_23:0:848:464_1920x0_80_0_0_1787f1607e7566f67c924641103dff45.jpg
An Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 15 people and injured many others. Earlier, an Israeli airstrike in the area of the Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip left 21 people injured, with many more suffering bruises.On 27 October, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the death of around 1,400 people in Israel and more than 9,000 in the Gaza Strip.Take a look at the aftermath of the Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza in Sputnik's gallery:
1
gaza strip
gaza
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114754599_204:0:823:464_1920x0_80_0_0_e322205d76b8df3d1e51f6f44482703b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel's strike on gaza, residential building, northern gaza strip
israel's strike on gaza, residential building, northern gaza strip

Aftermath of Israel's Strike on Gaza Apartment Building

11:42 GMT 06.11.2023
Subscribe
After the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, the IDF retaliated with massive rocket attacks that resulted in numerous civilian casualties.
An Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 15 people and injured many others. Earlier, an Israeli airstrike in the area of the Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip left 21 people injured, with many more suffering bruises.
On 27 October, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the death of around 1,400 people in Israel and more than 9,000 in the Gaza Strip.
Take a look at the aftermath of the Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankThe aftermath of Israel's strike on a Gaza apartment building
The aftermath of Israel's strike on a Gaza apartment building - Sputnik International
1/6
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
The aftermath of Israel's strike on a Gaza apartment building
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

At least 150 healthcare workers have died and 27 ambulances have been destroyed as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila.

At least 150 healthcare workers have died and 27 ambulances have been destroyed as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila. - Sputnik International
2/6
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

At least 150 healthcare workers have died and 27 ambulances have been destroyed as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila.

© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

16 hospitals and 32 primary healthcare centers ceased their operation because of the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.

16 hospitals and 32 primary healthcare centers ceased their operation because of the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
3/6
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

16 hospitals and 32 primary healthcare centers ceased their operation because of the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.

© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

UNICEF said that at least 3,500 children are among the dead.

UNICEF said that at least 3,500 children are among the dead. - Sputnik International
4/6
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

UNICEF said that at least 3,500 children are among the dead.

© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

The Gaza Strip is home to more than two million people.

The Gaza Strip is home to more than two million people. - Sputnik International
5/6
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

The Gaza Strip is home to more than two million people.

© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

Locals clear rubble in search of survivors after an Israeli strike on a residential building.

Locals clear rubble in search of survivors after an Israeli strike on a residential building. - Sputnik International
6/6
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

Locals clear rubble in search of survivors after an Israeli strike on a residential building.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала