https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/anti-russian-sanctions-affecting-lives-of-ordinary-canadians---royal-bank-official-1114771028.html

Anti-Russian Sanctions Affecting Lives of Ordinary Canadians - Royal Bank Official

Anti-Russian Sanctions Affecting Lives of Ordinary Canadians - Royal Bank Official

The economic sanctions Canada imposed on Russia are affecting negatively the lives of ordinary Canadians who wish to continue contacts with that country, Royal Bank of Canada Economic Sanctions global head Stephen Alsace said

2023-11-06T18:33+0000

2023-11-06T18:33+0000

2023-11-06T18:33+0000

americas

russia

canada

moldova

royal bank of canada (rcb)

sanctions

russian sanctions

western sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107855/23/1078552325_0:0:1001:563_1920x0_80_0_0_86e7a45f1c3bccf4a53eb3b6eb8a7b87.jpg

"It’s actually perhaps easier to just de-risk and not process any transactions with certain countries because of the level of complexity that you have to implement ... It is a challenge especially when you look at the unintended consequences because you still have people, ordinary citizens who do want to be able to complete transactions, let’s say in Russia, pension payments, it could even be hockey teams that we’ve seen where it's just a question about their payroll that it's being interrupted," Alsace said.Alsace made the comments at a symposium on economic sanctions enforcement at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars think tank. The Canadian government began to sanction Russian citizens and entities in 2014, following Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The list has surpassed the 2,700 sanctioned benchmark since the onset of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022, which now also includes alleged "enablers" in Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova. Canada imposed the latest set of sanctions on October 17 by designating nine individuals and six television stations in Moldova allegedly for being "Russian collaborators."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/canada-quietly-lets-companies-circumvent-sanctions-to-import-russian-goods-including-vodka-1113933595.html

americas

russia

canada

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canadia-russia trade, canadian sanctions on russia, why did canada sanctioned russia, how much canada lost with russia