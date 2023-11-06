https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/german-govt-to-allocate-over-19bln-this-year-to-solve-migration-issues---scholz-1114749954.html

German Gov’t to Allocate Over $19Bln This Year to Solve Migration Issues - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that his government will spend almost 18 billion euros to address migration issues.

Last month, German Ministers instituted temporary checks on Germany's borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. Last week, those border checks were extended. All of those countries and Austria where Germany has kept "temporary" border checks for years, fall within the ostensibly border-free Schengen Zone.He also added that too many people "are currently coming to Germany illegally." In this regard, Scholz stated the need to speed up the processing of asylum applications.

