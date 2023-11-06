International
German Gov't to Allocate Over $19Bln This Year to Solve Migration Issues - Scholz
German Gov’t to Allocate Over $19Bln This Year to Solve Migration Issues - Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that his government will spend almost 18 billion euros to address migration issues.
Last month, German Ministers instituted temporary checks on Germany's borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. Last week, those border checks were extended. All of those countries and Austria where Germany has kept "temporary" border checks for years, fall within the ostensibly border-free Schengen Zone.He also added that too many people "are currently coming to Germany illegally." In this regard, Scholz stated the need to speed up the processing of asylum applications.
00:48 GMT 06.11.2023
Migrants heading to Germany during a snow shower at the German-Austrian border near Wegscheid, Germany, Saturday Nov. 21, 2015
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German government will allocate about 18 billion euros ($19.3 billion) to federal states and municipalities this year to solve problems related to migration, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.
Last month, German Ministers instituted temporary checks on Germany's borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. Last week, those border checks were extended. All of those countries and Austria where Germany has kept "temporary" border checks for years, fall within the ostensibly border-free Schengen Zone.
"This year alone, the federal government will allocate almost 18 billion euros to help the federal states and municipalities to solve problems in the field of migration policy," Scholz said in an interview with Mannheimer Morgen.
He also added that too many people "are currently coming to Germany illegally." In this regard, Scholz stated the need to speed up the processing of asylum applications.
