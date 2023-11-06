https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/magnetic-storm-sparks-dazzling-red-auroras-over-russian-skies-1114752984.html

Magnetic Storm Sparks Dazzling Red Auroras Over Russian Skies

A strong G3 magnetic storm caused power and satellite disruptions, and unusual blood-red auroras were seen in southern Russia, Urals, and Siberia.

A powerful magnetic storm began last Sunday, as reported by the Institute of Applied Geophysics on November 5.According to space weather monitoring information from the Institute of Applied Geophysics, the degree of disturbance in the planet’s magnetic field reached the third level (G3) - indicating a "strong" geomagnetic condition - on a monitoring scale of five indicators, where G5 is "extremely strong," and G1 is "weak."The G3 level of disturbance can cause problems in power systems on Earth, including false alarms in safety devices and issues with oil transformers, often referred to as "boiling."Additionally, such a level of disturbance can lead to disruptions in satellite operations, including communication interruptions and navigational issues for low-frequency and high-frequency radio communications.On the night of November 5-6, blood-red northern lights illuminated the skies over the southern regions of Russia, as well as over the Urals and the Siberia. Notably, the aurora was observed in the Crimea, Caucasian republics, as well as in the Voronezh, Rostov, Sverdlovsk, and Tyumen regions.

