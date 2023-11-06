https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/nashville-shooter-anti-white-manifesto-emerges-online-police-unable-to-verify-it-1114770288.html

Nashville Shooter Anti-White Manifesto Emerges Online, Police Unable to Verify It

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is aware of reports purporting to show a manifesto left by the shooter of a Christian elementary school in the city earlier this year but cannot verify their authenticity

"I can’t [verify the reports]. I’m aware that someone has said that they have it, they’re putting something out. I didn’t exactly see what he put out," the spokesperson said, when asked about the veracity of the reports. "We’re aware of what the assertions are and we’re trying to assimilate what’s going on right now, because we don’t know what’s out or where it came from at this point in time."Earlier on Monday, US media released a report claiming to contain three pages of a manifesto left by Aiden Hale, who shot and killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in March, before being shot dead by responding officers. Investigators claimed to have found a manifesto written by Hale, although that characterization was later disputed. The document has never officially been released to the public. The report claims to have corroborated the three pages of the document as authentic. US businessman and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy shared the reports via social media platform X, noting that he demanded the document's release in August.

