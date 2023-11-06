International
Police Detain 201 People Following Antisemitic Unrest in Russia's Dagestan - Ministry
Police Detain 201 People Following Antisemitic Unrest in Russia's Dagestan - Ministry
Police detained 201 people on Sunday in relation to antisemitic unrest that took place at Makhachkala airport in the Dagestan region of Russia.
2023-11-06
2023-11-06T01:16+0000
"The police detained 201 citizens for violations of public order," MVD Media said on Telegram. In late October, a crowd of people stormed a ramp at the Makhachkala Airport after the landing of a passenger plane from Tel Aviv. The rioters were allegedly looking for Israeli citizens on board the aircraft amid the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Police officers arrived at the scene to stop the protesters. As a result of the clashes, over 20 people were injured. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a security meeting that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was being abused by Ukraine-linked and Western-supported actors aiming to sow discord among Russia's multinational and multifaith population.
Police Detain 201 People Following Antisemitic Unrest in Russia's Dagestan - Ministry

01:16 GMT 06.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police detained 201 people after the mass antisemitic unrest took place at Makhachkala Airport in Russia's predominately Muslim region of Dagestan, the news service of the Russian Interior Ministry said on Sunday.
"The police detained 201 citizens for violations of public order," MVD Media said on Telegram.
In late October, a crowd of people stormed a ramp at the Makhachkala Airport after the landing of a passenger plane from Tel Aviv. The rioters were allegedly looking for Israeli citizens on board the aircraft amid the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Police officers arrived at the scene to stop the protesters. As a result of the clashes, over 20 people were injured.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a security meeting that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was being abused by Ukraine-linked and Western-supported actors aiming to sow discord among Russia's multinational and multifaith population.
