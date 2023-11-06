https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/police-detain-201-people-following-antisemitic-unrest-in-russias-dagestan---ministry-1114750078.html

Police Detain 201 People Following Antisemitic Unrest in Russia's Dagestan - Ministry

Police detained 201 people on Sunday in relation to antisemitic unrest that took place at Makhachkala airport in the Dagestan region of Russia.

2023-11-06T01:16+0000

2023-11-06T01:16+0000

2023-11-06T01:16+0000

"The police detained 201 citizens for violations of public order," MVD Media said on Telegram. In late October, a crowd of people stormed a ramp at the Makhachkala Airport after the landing of a passenger plane from Tel Aviv. The rioters were allegedly looking for Israeli citizens on board the aircraft amid the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Police officers arrived at the scene to stop the protesters. As a result of the clashes, over 20 people were injured. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a security meeting that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was being abused by Ukraine-linked and Western-supported actors aiming to sow discord among Russia's multinational and multifaith population.

