Rum Do: Drinks Firm Appoints Humanoid To Become World's First AI Chief Executive

The frontiers of AI-human interaction have clocked up another notch and divided opinions varying from support to skepticism about the role robots ought to play in leadership positions in the office. This has fueled the debate over job displacement by artificial intelligence.

In a novel move, Dictador, a Polish rum producer, has teamed up with Hanson Robotics to create Mika. This humanoid robot now serves as the company’s inaugural robotic chief executive officer, embodying the distinctive ethos of the brand and tackling the rising fears of AI's impact on the job market.According to a video released by Dictador, Mika expressed that "with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, I can swiftly and accurately make data-driven [decisions]".News reports have drawn attention to a substantial interval in Mika's capacity to process inquiries and generate answers.The chief executive of Hanson Robotics, David Hanson, highlighted the significance of “humanizing” artificial intelligence with the appointment of Mika at Dictador.In response to queries regarding their opinion of having a robot as a boss, one respondent pledged to interact with it benevolently, whereas another asserted the importance of being gentle to every entity capable of thought. Another participant believed that robots, being nothing more than machines, do not warrant respect.There is a widespread belief that artificial intelligence will replace human roles, and many people have stated they would object to being managed by a robot.In 2016, Hanson Robotics presented Sophia, a sister to Mika, who gained notoriety for saying she would "destroy humans".President Biden has now signed a new executive order telling businesses to report any threats to national security and to take steps to protect Americans from the risks that artificial intelligence might pose.

