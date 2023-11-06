https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/scientists-discover-floridas-first-migrant-vertebrates-from-the-caribbean-frogs-1114772886.html

Scientists Discover Florida’s First Migrant Vertebrates From the Caribbean: Frogs

The researchers say the Eleutherodactylus was established in North America by the Late Oligocene, several million years before their first recorded dispersal in Central America.

A team of researchers have revealed how frogs from the Eleutherodactylus genus are considered the oldest Caribbean vertebrates to be found in the US state of Florida after officials unearthed a collection of frog fossils in the Sunshine State.In explaining the migration shift, researchers cited factors associated with “temporal changes in climate and ecology that operated at different geographic scales.”The fossils, referred to as Eleutherodactylus genus, were believed to have originated in the Caribbean in the Oligocene Epoch - 33.9 to 23 million years ago, and then colonized Central America in the Middle Miocene Epoch - 16 to 11 million years ago.But researchers say the Eleutherodactylus (rain frogs or robber frogs) was established in North America by the Late Oligocene, before colonizing Central America in the Miocene Epoch - several million years before their first recorded dispersal in Central America, making them - geologically - the oldest Caribbean vertebrates to be found in Florida.The oldest-known fossil from this genus belongs to the coquí frog, which has been in the Caribbean forests for a minimum of 29 million years.Researchers at the Florida Museum have long suspected that some North American frogs first originated in the Caribbean but they weren’t exactly sure how.Comparing the fossils discovered across northern Florida to the specimen collections of both extinct and living frogs, Vallejo-Pareja found that most of their fossils belonged to the genus Eleutherodactylus, known for having a history of migration. The genus first originated in the Caribbean from an ancestor that dispersed from South America as early as 47 million years ago during the Eocene Epoch. Then, they diversified on the island through a process called adaptive radiation.But in order to discover how these frogs traveled a vast expanse of ocean, researchers will have to conduct further studies with more fossils in Central America. However, one theory suggests Florida’s landmass was once connected to the Caribbean, and that a land bridge allowed for these migrations.

