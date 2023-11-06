https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/watch-russian-d-30-howitzer-eliminate-ukrainian-command-post-1114757128.html

Watch Russian D-30 Howitzer Eliminate Ukrainian Command Post

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of D-30 howitzer crews destroying Ukrainian command and observation post in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clip of a D-30 howitzer crew destroying Ukrainian command and observation post in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction in the Donetsk People's Republic.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.

