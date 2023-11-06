https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/watch-russian-d-30-howitzer-eliminate-ukrainian-command-post-1114757128.html
Watch Russian D-30 Howitzer Eliminate Ukrainian Command Post
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of D-30 howitzer crews destroying Ukrainian command and observation post in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction.
Watch Russian D-30 Howitzer Eliminate Ukrainian Command Post
The Russian D-30 howitzer is a 122 mm towed artillery piece that is capable of firing projectiles up to 15.3 kilometers. The D-30 can fire various types of ammunition, including high-explosive, fragmentation and incendiary rounds. It can be operated by a crew of six and quickly deployed and relocated.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clip of a D-30 howitzer crew destroying Ukrainian command and observation post in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.