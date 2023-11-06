International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian D-30 Howitzer Eliminate Ukrainian Command Post
Watch Russian D-30 Howitzer Eliminate Ukrainian Command Post
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of D-30 howitzer crews destroying Ukrainian command and observation post in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clip of a D-30 howitzer crew destroying Ukrainian command and observation post in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction in the Donetsk People's Republic.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.
Russian D-30 howitzer crews destroy Ukrainian command and observation post in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction
Russian D-30 howitzer crews destroy Ukrainian command and observation post in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction
10:46 GMT 06.11.2023
The Russian D-30 howitzer is a 122 mm towed artillery piece that is capable of firing projectiles up to 15.3 kilometers. The D-30 can fire various types of ammunition, including high-explosive, fragmentation and incendiary rounds. It can be operated by a crew of six and quickly deployed and relocated.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clip of a D-30 howitzer crew destroying Ukrainian command and observation post in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.
