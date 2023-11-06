https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/watch-russian-drones-demolish-ukrainian-vehicle-containing-ammunition-1114751576.html
Watch Russian Drones Demolish Ukrainian Vehicle Containing Ammunition
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian reconnaissance and kamikaze drones tracking and destroying Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) carrying large amounts of ammunition.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian reconnaissance and kamikaze drones tracking and destroying a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) carrying large amounts of ammunition."Our drone reconnaissance team located a Ukrainian IFV and delivered the information to the drone strike team. The guys did a competent job on the enemy's armored vehicles. As a result of the precise hits the IFV received from the kamikaze drones, the ammunition it was carrying detonated," said the commander of the Yug battlegroup reconnaissance unit. Thanks to the effective joint actions of Russian reconnaissance units and drone crews, most of the armored vehicles of the Kiev regime's forces were destroyed on the approaches to the contact line.
News
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have successfully used drones to complete tasks without suffering combat casualties.
"Our drone reconnaissance team located a Ukrainian IFV and delivered the information to the drone strike team. The guys did a competent job on the enemy's armored vehicles. As a result of the precise hits the IFV received from the kamikaze drones, the ammunition it was carrying detonated," said the commander of the Yug battlegroup reconnaissance unit.
Thanks to the effective joint actions of Russian reconnaissance units and drone crews, most of the armored vehicles of the Kiev regime's forces were destroyed on the approaches to the contact line.