Watch Russian Lancet Drone Destroy Ukrainian Communications Station

Watch Russian Lancet Drone Destroy Ukrainian Communications Station

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of the Lancet kamikaze drone destroying a Ukrainian communications station. Another drone controlled the Lancet attack on the communications station.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of the Lancet kamikaze drone destroying a Ukrainian communications station. Another UAV, observing the enemy position, guided the Lancet's attack on the target, also allowing a different point of view of the swift and deadly strike.Since the beginning of the special military operation, Russia has broadly used drones in order to reduce unnecessary risks for troops and conduct surgical strikes on the enemy's infrastructure.

