300 Thousand Attend DC Anti-War Pro-Palestine Rally

People from all over the US descended on Washington DC, Saturday to protest US involvement in the Israeli war on Gaza.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. This is the 30th day after the Al Aqsa flood military attack in Israel. Laith says that the people are seeing through the lies of their leaders and want their governments to stop supporting the attack on Gaza. Also, he says that there have been warnings that this will soon turn into a regional war if the US does not contain the Israeli attacks.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Ukrainian army has run out of cannon fodder. Mark says that Ukraine is sending brigades that have suffered debilitating casualties into battle, giving Russia gains in areas that they were unable to get in the past. He also notes that Kiev officials are also speaking about this problem.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China and Africa. The G7 plans a trans-Africa railway to counter the Chinese Belt and Road initiative. KJ says that the West does not do infrastructure anymore, and the existing US and UK infrastructure is falling apart. He says that they want cheap, rentier projects. China does not mind if the West completes this project, but it probably won't.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss censorship. Australia has a new censorship law that will dramatically decrease the right to free speech in the nation. Caleb says that the big tech corporations are working with the government. Also, he says that leaders need to believe in their arguments that open discourse leads to broader freedom.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the DC anti-war rally. People from all over the US descended on Washington, DC, Saturday to protest US involvement in the Israeli war on Gaza. Ray says that he believes that the US may be complicit in genocide. He says that American exceptionalism is at the root of the problem.Dr. Jim Kavanagh, writer, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the 2024 election. Former President Trump is now thumping Joe Biden in almost all battleground states. Dr. Kavanagh says that the most telling numbers in recent polls are that Trump is getting high numbers of Black and Latino voters.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the US Empire. President Biden has to tell many lies as he is in serious trouble as the leader of a floundering empire. Dr. Desai says that his biggest lie is to claim that building a rail corridor is equivalent to China's Belt and Road initiative. She says his rail project has yet to have one penny dedicated to it, and ultimately will be a burden to the taxpayers.Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Algeria has voted to help the Palestinians with military assistance. Dr. Horne says that the Israeli conflict is compromising the integrity of US global imperialism. He notes that Algeria has historically been willing to oppose US imperialism.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

