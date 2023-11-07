International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Conflict Intensifies Between Israel and Hezbollah Along Lebanese-Israeli Border
Conflict Intensifies Between Israel and Hezbollah Along Lebanese-Israeli Border
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss major topics, including fighting on the Israeli-Lebanese border.
2023-11-07
2023-11-07T08:41+0000
Conflict Intensifies between Israel and Hezbollah Along Lebanese-Israeli Border
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss major topics, including fighting on the Israeli-Lebanese border.
The show kicks off with Ecuadorean journalist and editor for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo sharing his perspective on the conditions out of Gaza as the death toll surpasses 10,000, the ongoing Israeli ground operation and encircling of Gaza City, and clashes along the border of Lebanon and Israel.Then, independent journalist and author Dan Lazare joins The Final Countdown to share his perspective on the 2024 Presidential elections, with Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in five battleground states.The second hour begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighing in on the two major ballot initiatives in Ohio and the Democratic upset in the Mississippi governor race.The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic joining The Final Countdown to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation to Trump to visit Ukraine.
Conflict Intensifies Between Israel and Hezbollah Along Lebanese-Israeli Border

08:41 GMT 07.11.2023
Conflict Intensifies between Israel and Hezbollah Along Lebanese-Israeli Border
Angie Wong
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss major topics, including fighting on the Israeli-Lebanese border.
The show kicks off with Ecuadorean journalist and editor for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo sharing his perspective on the conditions out of Gaza as the death toll surpasses 10,000, the ongoing Israeli ground operation and encircling of Gaza City, and clashes along the border of Lebanon and Israel.
Then, independent journalist and author Dan Lazare joins The Final Countdown to share his perspective on the 2024 Presidential elections, with Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in five battleground states.
The second hour begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighing in on the two major ballot initiatives in Ohio and the Democratic upset in the Mississippi governor race.
The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic joining The Final Countdown to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation to Trump to visit Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
