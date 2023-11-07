https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/cruise-missile-sub-deployment-aims-to-shield-us-achilles-heel-of-bases-surrounding-iran-1114801104.html

Cruise Missile Sub Deployment Aims to Shield US 'Achilles Heel' of Bases Surrounding Iran

Washington upped the ante in the Palestinian-Israeli crisis on Sunday by announcing the deployment of an Ohio-class guided missile sub to the Middle East to drive home a “message of deterrence.” The sub really is there to deter – deter Iran from launching strikes on US bases across the region that is, former DoD analyst Michael Maloof told Sputnik.

CENTCOM’s public affairs department released a jargon-filled statement on the arrival of a Tomahawk cruise missile-armed Ohio-class guided missile sub in the Middle East on Monday, saying the deployment was designed to “demonstrat[e] the flexibility and dynamic ability to deter potential adversaries, reassure partners, enhance maritime security, and ensure freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce.”The combatant command did not elaborate on which “potential adversaries” it was referring to, or how the sub’s presence would “ensure freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce” in a situation where all of the forces Washington’s Israeli allies have engaged thus far have been non-state actors (Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis) with no naval capabilities whatsoever, not counting IDF attacks on Syria.The real “potential adversary” is clearly Iran, says Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst at the Office of the Secretary of Defense.CENTCOM’s decision to announce the deployment of the sub publicly was “a little unusual,” Maloof told Sputnik, given the fact that US missile subs are arguably “the strongest leg” of the US nuclear triad owing to their ability to elude the watchful eye of potential enemies by traveling underwater, where their detection is next to impossible.Not ruling out that the Ohio-class boat may be just one of several subs stealthily deployed to the region alongside the two US carrier strike groups that were sent last month, Maloof suggested that perhaps more than anything, the sub deployment is meant “to protect the 35 bases the US has surrounding Iran.”“Time is of the essence” and running out to resolve the Mideast crisis, the observer believes, pointing out that it “easily” threatens to “mushroom into something much greater very quickly,” even if most countries in the region don’t actually want a full-scale war.Ultimately, the observer believes “some kind of permanent settlement” is a must in the Palestinian-Israeli crisis instead of “kicking this proverbial can down the road year after year after year.” Even for Israel, attempting to simply wipe Hamas out is not realistic, since the militant group, or someone like them or perhaps even more radical, could spring up again in the absence of a permanent peace, Maloof summed up.* Referred to by the vast majority of countries in the world as the Persian Gulf.

