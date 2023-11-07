https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/desperate-zelensky-invites-trump-to-ukraine-as-support-wanes-1114768924.html

Desperate Zelensky Invites Trump to Ukraine as Support Wanes

Desperate Zelensky Invites Trump to Ukraine as Support Wanes

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation to former US President Donald Trump to visit Kiev.

2023-11-07T08:28+0000

2023-11-07T08:28+0000

2023-11-07T08:28+0000

fault lines

ukraine

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

gaza

israel

radio

israeli-palestinian conflict

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114768766_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_33c06ba80a21d9a3b899baf8fc2dd15d.png

Desperate Zelensky Invites Trump to Ukraine as Support Wanes On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky's invitation to former U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Kiev.

In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Fault Lines about the ongoing Russian military offensive in the Donbass region, along with Zelensky's invite to Trump to visit Kiev.In the second hour, independent journalist Sam Husseini spoke to Fault Lines about the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza amid calls from the United Nations to halt the hostilities that have killed nearly 10,000 people.In the final hour, Fault Lines talked to journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong about the recent poll numbers that showed Donald Trump ahead of US President Joe Biden in five out of six battleground states.Later in the hour, economist and finance expert Aquiles Larrea discusses de-banking and how banks have used this to suspend the accounts of several Americans for odd reasons.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

gaza

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, zelensky invites trump to ukraine, what is happening in ukraine, who's winning in ukraine, situation in gaza, de-banking in the us